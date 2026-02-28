An Extra 10 Minutes for a Better 10 Hours

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The latest buzz on social media has been that taking an extra 10 minutes out of your day makes for a better 10 hours, but what does this even mean?

Look good, feel good, right?

Beauty and lifestyle influencers on TikTok and Instagram have been raving about the seemingly simple and effortless idea that taking a few productive minutes in the morning can make your day a whole lot better. But, taking the “extra few minutes” out of your day can be interpreted in more ways than one. So, what exactly is the trend doing, and how exactly can it make your day “better?”

Some have adapted their routine to include “overnight heatless curls,” where you wrap your hair around anything to give it that #WokeUpLikeThis blowout effect. Socks, headbands, and satin rods have become the biggest tools in providing the effortless ‘do. While some love the simplicity of this method, others argue that the trend doesn’t work as well as traditional methods. Either way, the overnight heatless curl movement tops the list of some of the easiest steps to make for a more fruitful day–give it a try!

Ever get tired of doing your lashes every day, but feeling like you look like a zombie without a little something? The extra 10 minutes for a better 10 hours trend has brought out some of the more creative ways to add a little glam into your lashes, without the mascara or falsies. By taking a spoolie and applying hair dye or specialized lash tint to your dry eyelashes, 10 minutes later, you have a DIY lash upgrade from home! Quick, easy, affordable, and sure to make you feel radiant all day long.

Self-tanning: the healthier alternative to UV radiation. Now, some people argue that self-tanning is smelly, messy, inconsistent, and that tanning beds are just easier. But tried and true, self-tanning guarantees one thing—you WILL feel glamorous, and fast. Some people skip over the chaos of tanning head-to-toe and go right to the face; sculpting, highlighting, and contouring features to give the natural look. Whether you use self-tan brushes or just your fingers, tapping a little golden-brown product into your bronze points is helpful to making your seasonal slump feel vibrant and glowy again in just a few minutes!

Yet, some just prefer to ditch all unconventional methods, and take their 10 minutes the way they know and feel their best in. Concealer, bronzer, blush, highlight–doing your makeup the way you do best can completely pull both your appearance and your energy together. Whether it’s a full-glam or a dewy and neutral look, your makeup routine will always and forever be a staple in helping you look and feel like that girl.

Overall, the extra 10 minutes for a better 10 hours trend has proven itself beneficial for those who want to feel the best version of themselves all day, every day. By taking the time each day to elevate your look, you not only invest in yourself but also set the tone for the rest of your day. So, give it a try–it might be your new secret weapon to your most productive, feel-good and empowering days yet.