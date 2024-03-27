The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Now that we only have eight weeks left of this spring semester, I’m sure everyone’s minds are thinking about summer break! No schoolwork, just good vibes and sunshine. I know that a lot of people want to go on some fun summer trips with their friends, but planning can be such a hassle. Moreover, a lot of people assume that certain areas will be out of their budget, like Europe, Asia, or South America. But this is completely false! There are tons of extremely affordable countries to visit. Here’s a list of my recommendations!

Europe: Greece

To all the Mamma Mia fans, this country is for you! Greece is absolutely beautiful and has the perfect combination of historical benchmarks and beaches. So, if you want to go out and venture to see some ancient ruins, or relax and take a swim, this is an amazing choice! Some of the more affordable cities are Athens, Rhodes and Crete!

Europe: Brașov, Transylvania, Romania

If I have any vampire-loving readers or horror movie stans, this one is for you! Whenever people hear “Transylvania,” they immediately think of creepy castles, storms, lightning, and dreary vibes. But, that is the Hollywood rendition of Transylvania, and is absolutely not the case in real life! There are beautiful, historical buildings, mountains, and incredible street food for you to enjoy! Plus, you can say you saw Dracula’s castle to all your friends, even if it was just a historical building that inspired Bram Stroker!

Asia: Thailand

This country has such a rich heritage, with beautiful buildings and incredible street food to enjoy! You could walk through their astounding cities, and visit Buddhist temples or you could be extremely adventurous and take a trip through the jungles!

Asia: Bali

This providence in Indonesia is a hidden treasure! It is one of the most affordable travel destinations, where people say that they could do an entire day of activities for about $12 US dollars. Take a motorcycle ride on the coast of the Island, visit one of their beautiful beaches and enjoy their amazing food!

South America: Bolivia

Deemed one of the best and safest areas to travel, Bolivia will not disappoint! Visit the Witches Market, Uyuni Salt Flat and Isla del Sol! There is a perfect combination, like most of these other suggestions, of history and relaxation activities to explore! Moreover, they have amazing food, most notably, empanadas!

South America: Argentina

This country is absolutely stunning! You can catch a soccer game, visit Iguazu Falls or if you like dark tourism, you can see the Cementerio de la Recoleta! There are so many opportunities to go hiking, try new foods like Asado, and relax at the beach!

I hope these recommendations are helpful! Traveling is affordable, no matter what everyone says!