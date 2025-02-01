The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is it just me, or is coming back for the spring semester more difficult than beginning in the fall? Personally, I recognize that winter break is about a month long, but the month completely flies by–leaving everyone just a little less tired than after finishing finals week. It is difficult to jump right back into your courses after a month-long break. It’s a challenge to change your break mindset back into your academic grind. Trust me, I feel the exact same way. Already, you might feel behind or unsure where to begin in your classes. If this is the case, then this article is certainly for you.

Plan + Get Organized

You’re probably tired of reading the importance of taking the time to get planned and organized, but it is imperative that you do so before courses start picking up. I recommend either a physical planner or a digital one. You need somewhere where you can lay out all of your course deadlines and exams.

To get keep track of course deadlines, I recommend any of the following methods:

Writing out all course deadlines and exams for the entire semester

Noting assignment deadlines and exams by a month at a time

Writing out what is upcoming/due for the next two weeks

Tracking all deadlines for one week at a time

Furthermore, I enjoy using different colored highlighters for different courses– allowing me to recognize which assignments are for which class.

Get Ahead

If at all possible, try to get ahead in your classes. Though the first week does bring a few assignments, the coursework won’t be as demanding as it will be during midterms and finals. If I were you, I would try to stay ahead on reading assignments and notes. I find that I get behind on these assignments first. However, if there are other types of assignments that you get behind with easily, then try to stay ahead on those types.

Avoid Burnout

It’s the first week of the semester. I shouldn’t have to worry about burnout. False. It’s unfair to ask yourself to work and study at your optimal for 16 weeks. Each semester, I think that I will be able to finally do it, and then I find myself absolutely exhausted during the middle of the semester. There’s nothing wrong with you if you aren’t able to continuously study for 16 weeks; most of the student population isn’t able to do that either.

My advice to you is to begin incorporating healthy habits and self-care into your routine now. If you must, write down a daily to-do list with assignments and things to do for yourself. For me, I write down to do either Pilates or yoga. I find that movement helps to clear my mind and ease my academic stress a little bit.

If you aren’t really into yoga or Pilates, then you can decompress with some of the following: