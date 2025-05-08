A Townie’s Guide To All The Best Local Shopping in Champaign-Urbana

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a student at the University of Illinois or visiting for a weekend there are so many local shopping gems to be explored in our little slice of home.

artmart

As one of the first woman owned businesses in the CU area, ArtMart holds true as a town staple since 1958. Despite its deceiving name this little slice of heaven offers a wide array of goodies. ArtMart has it all, from daily made pastries, fine cheese, meats and wines, grocery items, to housewares items, jewelry, clothing, and toys galore, there’s something to be found here for anyone ages young and old. Looking for a fun new study spot, place to grab a bite with friends, or the perfect gift for that one friend, ArtMart is your place.

the literary

A bookstore, coffee shop and dinner all in one. This is the perfect cozy place to study or bring your favorite book and camp out with a special treat or grabbing drinks with your friends. This is personally one of my favorite gems in the CU area and I think the vibes are perfect for any day!

the firedoll

The FireDoll has so many unique handmade candles, like their Fruity Pebbles and Popcorn scented candles. Not only can you buy fun candles for your space that smell amazing, the FireDoll also offers opportunities to make your own candles. Stop in with your friends and explore your inner candle making skills by crafting your own signature scent!

Planted

This is THE store for buying plants in the CU area. Want to spice up your dorm room or apartment by adding a cute little plant? Make sure to stop by Planted. They have a wide array of plants and pots to choose from. The staff is also super helpful and can aid in finding the perfect plant for your space, whether you have lots of light or not you are sure to find the plant for you. They even pot your plant for you when you buy a plant and a pot!

greener goods

For all the earth saving people out there this store is perfect for those who want to be a little more environmentally conscious of the products they are using. Greener Goods offers multiple products for living a more sustainable life. Trade out your plastic soap bottles and bring in a container to use their soap refills, and ditch plastic coated laundry pods by switching over to laundry sheets! There’s so many options and ways to make small changes in your consuming to help the earth!

the idea store

The IDEA Store has anything you can imagine from fabrics, ribbons, stamps, etc. What some may see as trash may become your next craft project. The IDEA Store takes community members donations and resales items to upcycle in your own life. Whether or not you’re a crafty girl this store is worth checking out! You never know what you’re going to find.

Art coop, inc.

Located just a few steps from the IDEA Store, Art Coop offers another great place to find cards, stationary, and any art supplies that your heart desires. In need of a new hobby or want to get into coloring? Art Coop has all the supplies you need to hone into your creative side!