A Single Girls Guide To Loving Valentine’s Day

Having spent the vast majority of my Valentine’s as a part of the single girly club, I have attained a fairly critical view of Valentine’s Day. From the over-commercialization to seeing cheesy couples store bought cards and chocolates, I’ve always distasted the holiday of love.

Deep down, though, I’ve held tight to my hopeless romantic fantasies of finding a love like in books or movies for myself. However, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that love can be found in more than just romantic relationships. Love is more than just big, bold public professions. Love is in all the little mundane moments, and when you realize that, Valentine’s becomes a little bit less daunting. In high school, my best friend and I began our own little tradition of exchanging gifts on Valentine’s, and in the little moments between two friends, I realized Valentines can be about so much more than romantic love that only gets recognized once a year.

As a single girl navigating Valentine’s, especially if you’re like me and tend to find yourself being the only single friend, it can get lonely watching everyone else around you get into happy, healthy, loving relationships. However, this isolation is when you discover true love lies within you. When you change your mindset from seeing being single as a bad thing to it giving you the opportunity to explore and live your life, you gain so much more opportunities for love in your life. Valentines can be just as fun and love filled, even if it’s spent alone baking your favorite treat or watching your comfort movie. The most important thing to remind yourself is that even if it isn’t working out for you right now, it doesn’t mean it won’t find you in the future. It’s completely normal to want a relationship and feel sad sometimes as you watch your friends find that in their own lives, but remember to never compare yourself to others and that what’s meant for you will find you.

Prioritizing your relationship with yourself and even with your female friendships can be a great way to rediscover your love for a holiday that promotes happy couples and the love you see in movies. Take this as an opportunity to create your own new traditions and find ways to celebrate the love you do have in your life. There is so much more to being single than the lack of having a significant other. You can take yourself out on cute dates, make pizza with your friends or literally anything else that makes you happy. Once you figure out what you need in your life and realized what and who makes you happy, you find your life is complete without a romantic partner. Because love really is all around us, and it’s completely normal to be single. So, remember to put less pressure on yourself and enjoy this special time getting to know yourself on a deeper level. Remember that you are your own true love <3