A Scientific Guide To Choosing The Perfect Fall Sweater

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Choosing the perfect sweater is no easy task. This sweater is not like the rest. It is the sweater that you will wear to the apple orchard to take pictures with friends, and the sweater that will get you through the turmoil of a family Thanksgiving dinner. It is the go-to date sweater and the cozy night in sweater. It is the sweater that your cartoon character would wear.

This fall, I would like to guide you– with the help of science– in picking that perfect statement sweater. One that will not fall apart on you by the end of the season. One that will not get old before the next time Autumn comes around. One that you love.

Science says “no” to synthetics

When buying our dream sweater, we first need to watch out for synthetics: most commonly acrylics or polyesters. These fibers are used frequently in cheap material blends. In theory, synthetics make the sweater more comfortable by adding stretch. Unfortunately, this stretch allows for the sweater to lose its shape after several washes. Synthetic fibers also tend to be drier than their counterparts, making them more susceptible to static electricity when friction is introduced. This process creates pilling at a higher rate than natural blends.

It is hard to escape synthetics on a college student’s budget. However, choosing sweaters with lower percentages of synthetics is entirely plausible. Next time you are in the store, look at the eye-grabbing sweater’s tag and make sure it won’t be an eye-sore within a few months.

Choosing a Base material

The best base material for a sweater depends on YOUR preferences. If you prefer a classic, cheap yet undeniably comfortable knit, then cotton is for you. These sweaters are perhaps the simplest to wash, perfect for the lifestyle of the busy college girl boss. In fact, when wet your cotton sweater will actually become stronger, because their cellulose chains will bond with the water’s hydrogen and swell, keeping the fibers tightly intertwined. The only true con to cotton is its cooler nature. If layering is not a part of your style plans, then cotton may not be for you.

Wool is arguably the best common material for a warm sweater. Wool’s fibers are crimped, they have small folds that trap cold air from getting in and body heat from escaping. Unfortunately, these same fibers tend to be stiff, and when in contact with the skin, can cause itching. If you decide that wool is for you, consider springing for softer strands such as merino or lambswool. Keep in mind that wool requires a gentler wash, and that you should always check the clothing’s tag before buying to ensure you can (or, more accurately, want to) take the time to properly wash the sweater.

Cashmere is often viewed as the perfect, good-all-around fabric. It is warmer than cotton and softer than common wool with finer fibers. Cashmere checks all of the boxes, but at a price. Finding good quality cashmere that is ethically sourced is a challenge, but for many, it is worth it. If cotton or wool does not meet your needs, cashmere may be for you.

finding the sweater

When searching for your ideal fall sweater, be sure to keep this guide in mind. The materials that a sweater is made of is key to your enjoyment of it. You deserve to love what you wear.