The Playlist for the Perfect Walk to Class

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we transition from the harsh winter weather to the sunny days of spring, walking to class becomes a lot more enjoyable. I love being able to listen to music on my way, especially to songs that emulate spring’s soft, uplifting vibes. I’ve curated a short compilation of some of my favorite songs, albums and artists that feel like spring is finally on its way!

“deja vu” – olivia rodrigo

“Deja Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo is one of my favorite songs of all time. It radiates the lightness of spring and I suddenly feel like I am back to spring of 2021 when the song was first released every time I listen to it.

literally Any song by clairo

Clairo’s entire discography really gives off a spring vibe. She focuses a lot on nature in her lyrics, and the overall mood of her songs is very peaceful and lively. I especially love to listen to “Are You Bored Yet” and “Bags.”

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. – Harry Styles

This album literally just came out, but the upbeat, vibrant energy of is contagious and so spring coded. I am OBSESSED with “Taste Back,” “Coming Up Roses,” “American Girls” and “Carla’s Song.” I’m sure that the more I listen I will love it even more!

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“she needs him” – Her’s

Invitation to Her’s album cover is a bouquet of flowers, and I think it embodies their song, “She Needs Him,” perfectly. This song is so vibrant and colorful to listen to. Since I heard this song in 2020, I haven’t stopped listening. It’s indie rock and quite different from the rest of the songs listed, but it’s one of my favorites of those being recommended!

“Already over” – Sabrina carpenter

Emails i Can’t Send Fwd: is another very spring album. I feel like this song is perfect for a rainy day listen. The melody is super upbeat and cheerful, while the lyrics are deep. Definitely worth it to give the whole album a listen too!

Blood orange

Blood Orange songs are the best to walk to class to. They are super lively and get stuck in your head so easily. “Best to You” was one of my tops songs of 2025, and I still listen to it all the time. “You’re Not Good Enough” is super great too!

Submarine – The Marías

Submarine ties into the calm, rainy undertones of spring. It’s an amazing album that is super mellow while still having a passionate energy to the melodies and lyrics especially. It’s a no skip album, and I would recommend listening on a gloomy day this spring!

“Gypsy” – Fleetwood Mac

I think this one is super self-explanatory. Listening to Fleetwood Mac is like walking through a flower garden on a sunny day, and “Gypsy” especially fits the spring essence.

Ultimately, I’ve tried to recommend upbeat, light songs to help us transition into the warm, sunny weather that is on the way! While these songs are perfect for your walks across campus to class, they’re also perfect for riding in your car or even doing homework! All of the songs I’ve recommended I actually listen to, so I hope you like them! Happy spring!