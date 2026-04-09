A Global Look at 2026 Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2026, fashion is no longer being defined by a single runway or aesthetic. In fact, if 2026 proves anything, it proves that fashion is becoming more and more personal. Each country is reshaping trends through their own lens. So, I did research on fashion trends in a variety of countries outside of the United States: Australia, Germany, the UAE, South Korea and Japan. This allowed me to have a look at the differences and similarities in fashion trends in different countries this upcoming year.

Australia: a shift from minamilism to color

In 2026, it seems like Australia is stepping away from a minimalistic aesthetic and moving toward bright colors like pink, orange and yellow, replacing the long-time influence of colors like beige, white and black in Australia. Furthermore, there is a shift to more lived-in fashion, with things like frayed hems and vintage bags increasingly becoming more popular.

germany: y2k revival and statement colors

Germany’s 2026 fashion trends show that they are leaving the past minimalist aesthetics that were popular and going into a more maximalist territory, similar to Australia. German fashion this year seems to be deeply associated with the revival of Y2K fashion, with clothing pieces like cargo pants and shimmer knits becoming more popular. Streetwear is also very popular. Similar to the other countries mentioned, they are also moving toward bold colors like orange, green and pink.

the united arab emirates: modern modesty with elegance

Unlike other countries, the United Arab Emirates is moving toward colors like brown, olive and dusty rose instead of vibrant neon colors. Modest silhouettes such as maxi dresses and wide-leg pants are being combined with light fabrics like satin and jacquard. Traditional clothing, such as the modernized Dubai abaya, is being styled with other elegant pieces, such as minimal heels and structured bags.

south korea: k-pop influence and futuristic fashion

In South Korea, fashion in 2026 is heavily influenced by K-pop. K-pop idol culture is a huge influence on what the country wears, with a lot of the fashion representing the future. For example, liquid metallic fabrics with silver and iridescent finishes show how fashion in South Korea is becoming increasingly digital and futuristic. Furthermore, a balloon silhouette in clothing is becoming more popular as they slowly move away from a baggy aesthetic. Colors like lavender and lime green are becoming more popular, as well as more gender-neutral silhouettes.

japan: subculture-driven style

In 2026, fashion in Japan seems to still be thriving off of subcultures and diversity, with fashion being a large part of the identity. Some key popular aesthetics in Japan include lolita, gyaru, jirai-kei and mori-kei. Trends like Y2K fashion revival, gender-neutral silhouettes and ‘kawaii’ playfulness in clothing are becoming increasingly popular this year in Japan.

In Nigeria, 2026 calls for boldness. The country’s trends revolve around bold colors and expressive prints, especially ones that are connected to heritage textiles like Ankara, which are also known as African wax prints. These prints are vibrant 100% cotton fabrics that are characterized by bold colors and intricate patterns in West Africa. Nigeria also seems to emphasize more body-conscious tailoring in fashion.

As the world becomes more divided, fashion is a reminder that we are all united, even while countries uniquely reshape trends.