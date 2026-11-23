This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On your first trip to Chambana, it’s tempting to hit those same chain eateries, but after several months of eating around on campus, here are a few that are actually worth your buck. For all you freshmen out there, this is a good place to start.

Yogi

Yogi isn’t exactly a secret, so I’ll keep it short. It’s located right in Campustown on Green Street between Sixth and Wright—just across from Target. You’ll get lots of bang for your buck, and my favorite item on the menu (in fact, the only item I ever get when I go) is the bulgogi fried rice, and I am obsessed. The bulgogi is tasty, the rice is cooked to perfection, and the fried egg over the rice with the runny yolk will change your life. The food is also made fresh, and since the place is usually pretty busy, your meal will be delivered hot (so don’t go if you’ve got class in ten minutes). If you’re looking to try new things, the soft tofu soup and Korean fried chicken are popular as well.

Sushi Man

Honestly, I wasn’t sure I’d get sushi in a college town, but Sushi Man completely won me over. I am definitely a nigiri-type girl and their salmon and tuna nigiri are so fresh; you can taste the quality from the second it hits your plate. The classic Philadelphia roll is totally simple but made really well. There are locations on Green Street and by Target. They offer this all-you-can-eat deal where you get a whole 90 minutes to eat as much as you can, so it’s a little more expensive than your average study snack, but definitely worth it for a post-midterm celebration or night out with friends. To get the best deal, definitely opt for lunchtime during the week (weekends have all-day pricing, though).

Ting Tea

This is the newest spot on this list, and it’s probably my favorite underrated hidden gem. Ting Tea is a cafe in Sixth Street that just opened this past fall, right across from Evo Cafe and Kung Fu Tea, so not many have found it yet. I love ordering the peach oolong tea with cheese foam; it is truly delightful. The oolong is a light and fruity flavor, and the cheese foam on top is creamy and a little salty, which balances out the peach. You can order at the kiosks or the counter, then either take it to go or sit at their cozy tables and benches. It’s perfect for grabbing a refreshing drink before studying for what feels like your 80th midterm!