A College Girl’s Look Book: Outfit Inspiration for the Upcoming Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

With the holidays approaching, it is vital to plan out the perfect series of outfits to impress your significant other, friends, and family. When it comes to selecting articles of clothing for the fall and winter seasons, I tend to lean toward pieces that are ideal for layering. Sweaters, neutral long-sleeve tops, tights, skirts, boots and wool socks are typically my go-to. Not only are these pieces simple and classy, but they are designed to keep you feeling warm and cozy despite the frigid weather that can be found outside.

Invest in Timeless STaples

While it may be tempting to gravitate towards sequins and sparkles, you need to examine your closet and discover what staple pieces you already have vs. what staple pieces you currently need. This will keep you in budget, allowing you to utilize all pieces of your fall and winter wardrobe. A good rule of thumb that I like to follow is: neutrals + one fun pop of color or pattern. Try to find good quality sweaters and long sleeve tops that fall in the gray, black, off-white, or brown category. You can alternate between slim fit, chunky and oversized to add various textures to your outfit possibilities. If you’re struggling to find good basics, try searching GAP, Express, Aerie, or Abercrombie and Fitch. These stores sell durable pieces that will last for years without any visible wear or tear!

learn to layer

The most important step to forming any adorable and functional outfit is layering. Start your base off strong by wearing a pair of tights that speak to you and your fashion sense! You can even add a pair of frilly or knit socks on top of your tights, so that they will perfectly stick out of your boots and further accessorize your look. To dress up your outfit, invest in a classic black mini skirt that will match seamlessly with any color or pattern. I guarantee you will wear this piece over and over again! Moving on to your top half, focus on ways to build the overall depth of your outfit. Throw on a turtleneck or mock neck long sleeve, layer with a chunky sweater on top and continue to add your favorite necklaces. If you still feel like something is missing, throw on a trench coat and continue to accessorize with a scarf or beanie. And just like that, you have the perfect outfit for any holiday occasion!

Dress to impress

Finding a suitable dress for a holiday dinner or event can prove to be challenging, but I can promise, it’s not impossible! Begin your dress search by finding what look you are going for, whether that be formal, semi-formal, party, cocktail, or casual. At most holiday parties, it is acceptable to wear a mini or midi dress with closed-toe heels or boots. There is really no need to go out and purchase an expensive, floor-length dress that you will likely only wear once! Try to stick to colors that fit the holiday theme, whether that is black, red, green, gold, or silver. Any one of these colors would be an elegant choice, as you can truly make the dress your own with the help of dainty jewelry. Don’t be afraid to wear your favorite necklace, bracelet and earring set!

While this guide can be used to inspire your various looks this holiday season, remember to make these outfits your very own! Be sure to embrace your personality and individuality through your clothing and style choices. But overall, remember that holiday events are meant to be a memorable time spent with your loved ones, not just a fashion show!