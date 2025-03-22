The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Springtime is here, and about to be in full bloom. That means we finally get to put our puffers away and actually get to wear cute outfits without covering it with our coats. To help you get started with some outfit ideas, I researched the top six spring fashion trends.

1. Pastels

Pastels are one of the most common and frequent spring fashion trends. Specifically, this year, it appears that Butter Yellow is going to be very popular. But really, all pastels are timeless and fit in with the springtime aesthetic. Pastels are definitely a staple within spring time wardrobes and are great to wear for holidays like Easter.

2. Floral Patterns

Springtime is the time for all the flowers to bloom, so of course, floral patterns are in. You can’t go wrong with a cute floral skirt. Specifically, midi floral skirts are on trend, and can go cute with many different tops. Florals are another classic staple to have in your spring wardrobe.

3. Polka Dots

Polka Dots have recently become all the rage, and personally I absolutely love them. They’re a great basic pattern that can be matched with really anything. They add a fun accent to your outfit. This trend in particular I think will carry on to the summer time as well.

4. Bootcut/skinny jeans

Surprisingly, recently, the baggy jean look seems to be fading out, and people are beginning to revert back to a slimmer-looking jean. Personally, I’ve always loved a good bootcut jean, so this is exciting to me. But bootcut and skinny jeans really enhance your figure and can be easily paired with anything. Both look great with a good boot.

5. Linen button-down shirts

Linen button-down shirts have definitely been on trend for both spring and summer time for the past few years. They’re great for elevating a simple casual look, you can throw it over a tank top and jeans and it’s perfect. They’re also very light and airy, so it’s perfect for that in between weather that spring can bring. Often, people wear striped or pastel-colored linen button-down shirts in the spring.

6. Gingham prints

Gingham prints have also definitely made a comeback recently. This pattern also uses the typical spring trend with pastels. But I’ve seen many people wearing a red gingham print, so that may become all the rage as well. Gingham can be very cute, but be careful because it can also be overwhelming depending on how much is used within the outfit. Overall, Gingham is definitely timeless and a great new spring trend to add to your wardrobe.

These are just some of the many trends I’ve noticed popping up for spring 2025 fashion. You truly can’t go wrong with any of these, they’re super cute and fashionable. Anyone would look their best in these.