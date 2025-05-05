6 Makeup Products for a Effortless, Natural Glowy Look

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Lately a big beauty trend has been achieving that perfect natural glowy look. This look in particular is applicable for all seasons. It’s typically great for us college students because it’s very time efficient for those busy mornings. The glowy look makes your skin look refreshed and almost like you have a beauty filter on. It makes everyone look effortlessly beautiful.

I’ve always been someone who prefers a lighter makeup look so I’ve been perfecting this glowy routine over the past couple of years. Here are some of my personal favorite products that have helped achieve this look.

1. Paula’s Choice Ultra-Light Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 30+ ($39)

To start off with this routine a great moisturizer is necessary. I’ve been using this moisturizer for the past couple of years and it helps my skin feel so refreshed and hydrated. My makeup applies seamlessly after using it as well. Although it’s a bit pricey this product lasts a long time. A little goes a long way with this one.

2. IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow ($47)

On top of the moisturizer this is the perfect lightweight foundation to add to your look. It’s very buildable depending on the coverage you want to achieve. It provides a glowy look to your skin. This product is very wearable, and lasts all day. What’s truly great about this product is that it doesn’t cover freckles, or beauty marks, it just provides an even skin tone.

3. ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer ($32)

Original photo by Grace Pellock

I’ve been using this concealer since high school, and it provides the perfect buildable coverage. It’s very lightweight. This product actually contains Vitamin C, which will brighten your under eyes. Helping achieve this glowy look.

4. Saie Dew Blush ($25)

All of Saie’s blushes are beautiful, my personal favorite shade is Chilly. This blush provides a beautiful rosy bright look to your cheeks. Some people even put it on their lips. It’s also another product that’s easily buildable depending on how bright you want your blush to look. It gives a very natural rosy glow to the skin.

5. Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer ($27)

Highlighter is definitely one of the necessities to achieve a perfect glowy look. Highlighter makes your face look bright and lively. It’s perfect to apply on your cheek bone or nose. Rare Beauty’s in particular is great because a little goes a long way. This highlighter gives a perfect glowy finish to the cheeks.

6. Elf Lip Glow Reviver Lip Oil ($8)

Lip oils typically provide a great hydration to the lips, and make them appear very shiny. That looks perfect to achieve a glowy makeup look. Elf’s is a great alternative to the Dior Lip Oil. Elf’s Lip oil gives a little color to the lips, while still making it look very natural.

There’s many other products that can help you achieve this look, but these are just my personal favorites recently. Any of these products will help your makeup look beautiful and glowy!