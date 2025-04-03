5 Ways to Add Spring Flare to Your Home Decor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

1. Using Pastel Colors

Pastels are a staple of spring. Whether it’s a light pink or green, pastel colors can make any space feel a little more festive for the season. This spring, try adding a pop of pastel to your wall decor or a throw blanket. Fun, light colors really brighten up any room, especially when it comes to living in a dorm or your first apartment.

2. Don’t be afriad to use floral Prints

Florals? For spring? It may seem cheesy, but florals really do make any space feel ready for spring! Although they may give off “grandma’s curtain,” vibes, floral prints are so versatile and user friendly when decorating your space for spring. There’s such a variety of floral prints out there that can add on to any aesthetic you’ve already set for your space, or create an entirely new one! To make any space feel a little more like spring, you could add a floral tablecloth, some floral pillows, or even something as simple as a floral poster.

3. Even more flowers

Why stop at floral prints? Pick up some real flowers! Flowers brighten up a room, no matter the season. In the spring, they add a little extra flare that’s key to making a room feel festive. A floral arrangement can add a pop of color, a nice scent and be a cute decor choice that can make any space feel like spring. If real flowers aren’t an option, use fake flowers or build a Lego flower set. No matter what flowers you use, arranging a bouquet is a super fun spring activity that can give you one of the best spring decor options!

4. Woven elements

Picnics are a classic spring activity. Take inspiration from the baskets themselves and use woven materials! Not only do woven baskets add to the light and airy aesthetic of spring, but they also are excellent opportunities for chic storage. Add a woven basket to your desk to hold pens or use a woven bin to hold blankets or clothes. Woven doormats are also excellent options for spring, adding a cute and earthy way to welcome guests.

5. Stuffed animals for added cuteness

Cute animals, like bunnies, ducks and frogs, are another very important staple of spring. A great way to add these icons of spring into your home decor is by adding a stuffed animal or two of them! Jellycats, Squishmallows and so many other brands sell absolutely adorable plushie versions of cute spring animals. These toys bring the essence of spring without being tacky or making you adopt a real duck or bunny. They are a great way to be festive for spring, while also being a fun decor touch for all year round.

Happy spring and happy decorating!