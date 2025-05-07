The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things is walking around the mall and window shopping. Even if I walk out empty-handed, I leave with so many ideas on how I want to revamp my style and what new pieces I would love to add to my closet. Having a successful mall day every once in a while is key, and seeing the following 5 stores is what makes a successful mall day.

1. Aerie/Aerie Offline

Whether I need an outfit for a good workout or for lounging around the house, Aerie is the perfect place to stop by. They have the most comfortable sweatpants and the cutest bikinis for summer. I also love their loser tops, which are great for going to class or as bathing suit cover-ups. They are perfectly adaptable to every season!

Urban Outfitters

2. Altar’d State

If I won the lottery, Altar’d State would be the first store I would go to. They have some of the most beautiful dresses and skirts that remind me of a Noah Kahan or Hozier concert. Although this store is on the more expensive side, I have often found countless adorable clothing items in the sale section that have been marked down to 50-60% off their original price.

3. Hollister

Hollister has been my go-to store for all of my recent summer purchases. They have the cutest summer tops and dresses. Most of my basics in my closet have come from Hollister, as they have a wide range of clean, stylish basic items that are so easy to dress up or dress down. My final hack for shopping at Hollister would be checking the men’s graphic tee section, as it is the perfect place to look for some nice baggy t-shirts.

4. Pacsun

PacSun has become one of my favorite stores regarding casual streetwear. They have a wide selection of comfortable clothing that can be part of any casual or dressier outfit. Their jeans are so comfortable and flattering, and always fit me exactly how I need them to. Additionally, they have a wide range of gender-inclusive items, allowing for a much larger selection, all falling within the casual streetwear style.

5. Garage

Garage has become my favorite store in terms of going out tops and jeans. Whether it be a corset top or a plain, more mature top, they always have the perfect tops for my next night out. Their jeans are extremely comfortable and have a perfect fit in terms of how baggy and loose they are. I also love their tank tops and tube tops as the material is extremely comfortable and high-quality.

All five of these stores get a stop every time I go to the mall, and I can guarantee you that you will find something for any occasion at one of these stores. Next time you make your way to the mall, stop by a few of these and don’t forget to check the clearance section for some hidden gems at lower prices!