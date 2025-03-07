5 Self-Care Tips To Elevate Your Daily Routine!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, it’s easy to lose yourself amid the chaos of midterms and constantly being in go-mode. Even if it’s just a little change in your life, sometimes upgrading your routine can majorly change your mood. Try out these 5 tips to improve your daily routine and make you feel like the best version of yourself.

1. Making your bed every morning

Although it may seem like such a small change, implementing the act of making your bed allows for a solid foundation for your morning routine. In my personal experience, I appreciate my sleep every night more when I make my bed because it makes me feel like I am sleeping in a new bed every night. Due to these feelings, I receive more fulfilling sleep, causing me to feel more refreshed in the morning. In addition, making your bed gives your room an overall neater look, which could also positively improve your mood.

2. Drinking water first thing in the morning

When waking up in the morning, it is very easy to forget that your body needs water, especially if you’re in a rush. Drinking water allows you to feel refreshed and gives your body what it has been deprived of while you are asleep.

3. Creating a priority task list for the day

Although it seems silly, creating a priority task list allows you to visually see what you want to accomplish throughout the day, which makes it easier to accomplish those tasks. In my personal experience, I have found it more satisfying to cross things off a list as I get them done. It also allows you to have a draft of what you want to get done by the end of the day, relieving some stress off your shoulders.

4. Dedicating one day to little self-care tasks

For me, Sundays are usually when I do my self-care tasks such as an everything shower, putting on a face mask, dermaplaning my face and exfoliating. On this day, I also allow myself to clean my room and reset everything for the upcoming day. Having the consistency of this day gives me something to look forward to which relieves the stress of the week for me.

5. Journaling at the end of each day

I have found that sometimes, writing down all your thoughts and what your day looked like helps relieve the stress and weight of the day. As college students, it is very important to avoid bringing the stress of the day into your bed because it could negatively impact your sleep. Writing down things like what you’re grateful for and what you’re glad you accomplished (even if it’s the little things) can help bring down stress and allow you to relax to your full potential.