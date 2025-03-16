This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

A great blowout has been all the rage as of lately. Everyone wants to achieve that Sabrina Carpenter bouncy blowout, so I’m here to give you some products and tools that’ll help bring you close to that.

1. Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

The Shark Flexstyle is one of my most highly recommended tools regarding trying to achieve a perfect blowout. The Shark FlexStyle is so easy to use, and makes your hair voluminous without any product use. Depending on which specific one you buy, there’s different attachments. I’ve found the round brush attachment gives me the best end curls for the blowout look. Truly just having this tool and not using any product is enough! This is a pricey hair tool, so a great alternative to this is the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer. But overall, the Shark Flexstyle is fairly guaranteed to achieve your hair goal dreams.

2. Wow Dream Coat

The Wow Dream Coat is a great product that I’ve been using for the past couple of years. This product is great for ensuring to get rid of those pesky flyaways that refuse to disappear. It makes the hair appear shiny and sleek. Which is great for a blowout look, because it makes your hair look flawless.

3. Tresemme heat protectant

Typically doing a blowout, you have to use heat so using heat protectant is crucial so your hair doesn’t get damaged. But what’s great about this specific heat protectant is that it not only protects your hair from the heat, but it makes it so soft and shiny. I’ve found it also helps with getting rid of flyaways. This is definitely a necessary product for blowouts due to the heat.

4. Hair Rollers

Hair rollers are absolutely amazing for trying to get that perfect bouncy blowout. They’re fantastic at holding curls, and I’ve found them to hold them longer than most tools in general. It makes sure to create that unique blowout curl that you can’t really achieve with a regular curling iron. Hair rollers are also fairly inexpensive so it’s great for us college students.

5. Roundbrush

Round Brushes are also great for blowouts because it allows for a precise curl. It’s another great alternative to using a more expensive tool like the Shark FlexStyle, because all you need is the brush and a hair dryer. I typically use both tools at the same time, and I use the round brush to perfect curls that I want to be more prominent and bouncy. These can also be inexpensive and found at most stores.

Hopefully these products and tools help provide you that perfect blowout look. A great blowout can be achieved with a variety of different products, but these have just been some of my personal favorites.