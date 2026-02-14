5 Fun Valentine’s Day Date Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am not sure about you, but I have been trying to find fun date activities for Valentine’s day recently. Just about every single time, I would scroll mindlessly through TikTok looking for something different than the typical fancy dinner or ice cream outing. While both of those ideas are classics, I have been on the hunt for something a bit more lively. After many hours put into this quest, I have curated the perfect list of activities that are perfect for the upcoming holiday. So, if you have been in the same shoes as myself, look no further.

1. trip to the zoo

Starting off with the date that I planned as a surprise for this Valentine’s Day… Go to the zoo! Even though it is cold, it makes for a fun and memorable date. Good vibes, cute animals, pretty scenery. What’s not to love? If you do this, make sure to do a few things. For one, bundle up. Do not forget a hat, scarf and gloves so that you are sure to be warm enough to enjoy the fun day. As a second reminder, find a photo booth to be able to take home a piece of such an amazing day!

2. escape room

While I know that escape rooms are an acquired taste, they can be so fun when you are doing them with the people you love. Whether you go with your significant other or a group of friends, it makes for such a fun activity. If you aren’t the biggest fan of escape rooms, other ideas in the same realm of activity include bowling, indoor mini-golf and going to an arcade! Any of these activities allow you to have fun and make memories, which is the whole point of the holiday.

3. cooking class

For those who want to try out a new adventure, you could do that through learning how to cook a new meal! Taking part in a class is fun and you get to leave with new knowledge. I once took a cooking class with my friends and we learned how to make different ‘fancy’ pizzas and, despite being years ago, is a lasting memory!

4. pottery painting

Pottery painting is a classic for my partner and I, and I think that going on a holiday makes it even more meaningful! I have seen individuals online who have gone for so many occasions that they own entire dish ware sets painted only by them, which is so fun and practical! Most recently, I painted wine glasses, but there are so many options to explore.

5. romantic night in

Lastly, for anyone looking to not spend too much money on an outing or maybe to avoid the cold, a romantic night in will never disappoint. Cooking a meal together and maybe baking a sweet treat to finish off the night sounds like a wonderful date to me!

Valentine’s Day is all about spending time with those you love, whether it be your partner, friends or family. So celebrate in whatever way makes you happiest!