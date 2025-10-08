5 Fun Group Halloween Costume Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is approaching quickly, meaning that yet again it’s time to pull up Pinterest for some costume ideas. Personally, I’m not the most creative, so TikTok and Pinterest are my best friends during these seasons. Costumes are a fun way to show your interests and display some of your fashion. But particularly, group costumes are always so fun. So find a group of your friends and look at this list I’ve curated for you.

1. Monster high dolls

This is a great group costume idea that rekindles your old childhood nostalgia. It’s pretty unique, so if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t like to stick with the crowd, this is a great option for you. Since there are many dolls to choose from, everyone has a lot of options to get creative with them. Typically, everyone will need a cheap wig and some patterned top, depending on the doll. But overall, this group costume is very cute and fun!

2. Board Games

Another great, unique group costume is dressing up as board games. For a group board game costume, everyone dresses up as a different game. The options are endless, so some examples that group members could be are Candyland, Monopoly, Clue and Operation. This is definitely a costume for those who like to thrift or are just very creative. There’s no right way to do this one, so there are many options clothing-wise on how you’d want to style it.

3. Party animals

If you’re anything like me, you love a quick, easy, cheap costume. Dressing up as party animals is one of the easiest costumes to do. All you really need is an animal printed shirt, basic bottom, and a party hat. The party could literally be purchased at a dollar store, so it’s very convenient. Plus, there are so many animals, so you could do this with a big group if you wanted. This costume can be as simple or intricate as you want it to be.

4. Mamma mia

This costume is more for a trio, but it’s a classic. Donna and the Dynamos is such a cute costume for this fun movie. There’s different costumes from the movie to choose from, but typically the most popular is their flared jumpsuits. This costume is definitely more expensive and intricate, but still a great option overall.

5. spice girls

If you’re looking for a 90’s throwback costume, this is the one for you. You’ll need 5 people, and each person is a different member of the band. These costumes definitely are very specific, but that’s what makes it fun! If you don’t want to spend too much money on this one, Amazon definitely has some cheap pieces to get for this costume.

Hopefully, these costumes gave you some inspiration for Halloween coming up. If these didn’t speak to you, definitely check Pinterest or any social media. These 5 costumes should be fairly easy to do, and they’re fun to do with friends!