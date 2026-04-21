5 Essential Spring Relaxation Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warm weather and sunlight brings a reset from the rush of colder months, and with this reset, I like to reconnect with different hobbies and activities that help me slow down alongside the calming weather. Here are 5 essential spring activities that I have found perfect for resetting.

Color Walks

With most of my mornings starting early this semester, I have discovered that a color walk is the perfect way to brighten up my morning. A color walk is essentially when you choose a single color and look for objects that match your chosen color. I love this activity because it makes me aware of my surroundings and allows me to feel present in the environment I am in.

Reading Outdoors

During warm and sunny days, the Quad and a book is the ultimate calming combination of the natural world and an immersive literary adventure. My current read for this spring activity is Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte. What I love about reading outside is how the sound of birds or the wind create a transportive, relaxing atmosphere to get lost in within a good book. This is another great way to relax and take in some sun. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Rainy Day Puzzles

On rainier days, a good puzzle is one of my favorite activities to decompress with. I like to put on a newly released or favorite album (recently, I have been listening to Clairo’s Charm and The Strokes’ The New Abnormal) and then delve into my puzzle. Puzzles always get me deep diving into different thoughts and activate my brain’s creative ideas. They’re an awesome way to slow down your day.

Exploration

One of my favorite spring activities is exploration, especially with a friend. There are so many fun spots on and off campus to explore. You can center exploration around a specific list of places you’d like to visit or randomly walk around campus and check out spots that catch your eye. Some of my favorite spots I explored with friends included Resistance Threads Vintage, Mad Goat Coffee and Jane Addams Bookstore. On-campus favorites include Sinclaire’s Coffee and Ebisu Japanese Life Store.

Casual Picnics

If you’re looking for a group activity, picnics are wholesome in bringing friends together. For these, my friends and I bring our favorite snacks, grab a blanket and spend time together, either at a local park or in a grassier area of campus. There is a beautiful park right next to Japan House where you can sit and relax with friends next to a glimmering pond and shaded trees.

Whatever you choose to do, finding intentionality and joy in your time can help ground you in the Spring season. I like to think of Spring as a time of renewal, a rewarding opportunity to reconnect with myself and the natural world around me.