6 Cute Autumn Date Ideas That Aren’t Just Pumpkin Patches

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Apple picking and cider tasting

Spend an afternoon in an apple orchard while drinking warm cider! Picture this: you and your date are strolling through rows and rows of apple trees that glow bright red while sipping on some apple cider. This is a great way to try something delicious while spending time outside in your cozy sweaters.

2. BOnFIRE NIGhT

It’s not a fall night without a warm bonfire and some yummy snacks to chew on. Grab some graham crackers, chocolate bars and toast some marshmallows to make s’mores; and of course, you can’t forget the blankets. While eating your s’mores, share some of your favorite memories together and listen to your favorite tunes.

3. Farmers Market Morning

Start your day with a trip to your local farmers market! At the farmers market, you and your person can shop for baked goods, flowers and homemade local items. Afterwards, cook a fall themed meal with the goodies bought from the farmers market and decorate your living space for autumn.

4. Horror movie night

It can’t be the fall season without a spooky season. When October rolls around, there are always new horror movies being released and the theaters are waiting for you and your lover to come and watch them all! If you think you won’t have nightmares, watching the new horror movies like,“The Conjuring: The Last Rites” or “Weapons” may be just the perfect watch for you and your significant other. However, some of us love watching those horror movie classics like “Halloween,” “The Shining,” or “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

5. DIY Fall photoshoot

Dress in cozy, but stylish outfits to take photos. Outfits to wear could consist of jeans/jean skirt with a sweater and brown boots. For guys, a plaid button up with jeans and short Timberland boots would be ideal for fall vibes. Then, head to a park with a beautiful fall scenery. Warm brown and deep red leaves falling from the trees and on the ground would capture high quality photos. You can even take pictures during golden hour to really get that autumn aesthetic.

6. Corn maze or haunted house

Pick a chilly fall night to go get lost in a corn maze and work together to find your way out. Teamwork is what makes it sweet. Or, if you’re in a mood for a thrill, go to your nearest haunted house and get spooked together. Even if you’re scared, exaggerated screams or funny reactions will create memories to laugh about later on.

Aaron Burden/Unsplash

Fall is the perfect season to get cozy and create long lasting memories with your partner. From apple picking to watching scary movies, little moments like these bring out the magic of fall. What makes these date ideas special is that they go beyond the usual trip to a pumpkin patch. You’re trying new experiences, exploring your town in different ways, and making traditions that feel personal to your relationship. So grab your sweaters, embrace the crisp air and have a romantic autumn season this year.