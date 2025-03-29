5 Beauty Trends You’ll See On Campus This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

It’s time for a spring refresh! This can mean updating your wardrobe, cleaning your living space, or enhancing your makeup and skincare routine. Get out of your seasonal slump and try these 5 beauty trends I believe will be the talk of the campus this semester.

The Bob

With the arrival of spring, trends become more organic, vibrant, playful, and expressive. We’ve noticed the iconic “bob” that celebrities such as Gracie Abrams, Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Zendaya have been rocking recently. I believe the bob is a way to add harmony to whatever bold feature people want to enhance. This could be a daring outfit, unique eye-makeup, or simply a way to embrace the “clean girl” aesthetic.

Burgundy & Berry

I was shocked to find my For You Page to be raving about the newest trend in the beauty industry; burgundy and berry. Many people love burgundy eyeliner to enhance their eye color, which I’ve noticed on many brown and green eyed women. Burgundy is no longer a color to wear just in the fall, but a statement spring look that brings out the fresh air and rainy days.

Vintage Glamour

This is a hot take, but I believe vintage glamour is making its way into spring collections and hair styles. Anything 60s and 70s with fluffy bangs, flipped hair, and volume. In the age of slick-back hair and minimalism, some people are embracing their wild hair and going for more textured looks. Sabrina Carpenter has used retro inspiration on her world tour with big hair and lace pants, capitalizing on the 60s/70s era.

Naked Manicure

A classic nail look is the “naked manicure”, a style that involves short and buffed nails with a nude polish. This can elongate the hand organically while also being classy and timeless.

Mixed Metals

Why fight your friends on being strictly a gold or metal girl when you can incorporate both into your everyday look? Mixed metals are becoming increasingly popular between silver and gold accents. When paired together, it can project a versatile look while staying chic and modern. Some of my favorite jewelers that sell mixed metals include Anthropologie, Evry Jewels and Altar’d State.

Spring semester is all about finding new styles, trying new things, and immersing yourself in a “spring reset”. Whether it’s switching up your hair, experimenting with bold colors, or embracing timeless elegance, these beauty trends offer a fresh way to express yourself this season. So, step out of your comfort zone, have fun with your look and embrace what makes you unique!