5 Beauty, Fashion, And Lifestyle Tips For A Confident And Stylish You 

These tips are all about empowering you to own your style, embrace your confidence and take pride in who you are. It’s not just about what you wear, but how you carry yourself and the energy you bring to the world. Your aura, the way you walk into a room and the way to talk to people. Remember, kindness is true beauty.

1. Write down EVERYTHING YOU LOVE ABOUT YOURSELF and title it “Why I am the hottest woman in the entire world”

This exercise works because it encourages deep self-reflection and self-appreciation. By writing down everything you love about yourself, you shift your focus from validation from others to internal validation. When you title it “why I am the hottest woman in the entire world,” you’re making a bold statement about embracing your own unique value. It also helps combat self-doubt and negative self-talk, replacing them with positive affirmations of your worth and beauty. Write down things such as: your hobbies, character traits, favorite things about yourself, intelligence, goals, inspirations and achievements. This makes you committed to yourself. This also makes you acknowledge yourself as a human being and all positive, beautiful things you come with.

2. Fur coats + High Heels Combo

To feel more confident and make a fashion statement, high heels are powerful, feminine and confident choice that represent beauty. Fur coats are a fashion statement, especially during the winter. Fur coats look good with everything including dresses, jeans, streetwear and Y2K style. My favorite fashion influencers are Alexis Braum, Aidette Cancino, Jailyne Ojeda and Samantha Lopez. Fashion icons from Mexican TV shows, such as Alma Rey (Ninel Conde) from Rebelde, Rudi Perez (Barbara Mori) from Rubi and Kendra Ferreti (Marjorie de Sousa) from Amores Verdaderos. Put in the extra effort- invest in your appearance. Take a lot of pride in your appearance. If you want to be feeling your best, you have to be looking your best.

3. The most powerful thing you can say to yourself is “I’m going to give you everything you have ever wanted”

Say it to yourself, say it to your reflection, because ultimately, it is only up to you. We get stuck in these traps of believing that there’s somebody outside of us who’s going to come in and give to us what we have been desperately wanting from someone else, whether that is love, career or opportunities. This statement makes you confident and encourages you to go after your biggest dreams and goals that you have for yourself.

4. Jewlery

Jewelry is such a fun way to express yourself and elevate any outfit. You can mix jewelry, find your signature look, layer pieces, personalize your style and represent your culture.

5. Flare Jeans + Diamond Bra TOP (ALma Rey Inspired)

I’m obsessed with this combo. This combo is inspired by the one and only Alma Rey ((Ninel Conde) from Rebelde. The combination of flare jeans and a diamond bra top gives you a flattering body shape. This look is stunning. It’s both glamorous and bold, with a perfect mix of casual denim and luxury.