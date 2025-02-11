5 Ways to Show Your Friends Love this Valentine’s Day 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is known as the day of love and is one of the most popular holidays in the United States. Grocery stores prepare with aisles of flowers, teddy bears and chocolates. If you chose to go to a store the day before you will see countless people buying their partners gifts. However, it can often be easy to forget that platonic love is just as important as romantic love. Here are four ways you can show your friends love this Valentine’s Day.

1.Make them gift bags

Surprising someone, big or small, will always make them feel appreciated. Simply knowing that you thought of them when you didn’t need to and followed through with it will make them feel loved. Small gift bags are a perfect way to do so. Grab your friend’s favorite candy, a bracelet, a few face masks, and most importantly, a short note/valentine showing your appreciation.

2. Go get dinner together

Quality time is one of the best ways to show your appreciation for someone. After all, what makes platonic relationships work is being able to spend time with them and genuinely enjoying them. For all of your single friends, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to do your make-up, throw on a cute outfit, and go to your favorite restaurant. You can even get some cute Instagram photos on the way there!

3. Have a self-care movie night

Continuing with the idea of spending quality time together, everyone needs a night in every once in a while. Grab a few face masks, set up a few snacks, and put on your favorite rom-com. Not only will you get to spend time with the women you care about, but you will also be giving back to yourself. After all, spending time with people we care about is the perfect way to heal our souls.

4. Buy them flowers

Although we typically associate flowers with romantic relationships, everyone likes to receive flowers, and some people simply haven’t found their partner yet. This Valentine’s Day, surprise your friends with a bouquet! Whether it’s roses, peonies, or tulips, it will be a way to show your appreciation and love for them. Some stores even allow you to get them wrapped free of charge, especially around holidays in which flower giving is common.

5. Go on a picnic

Pack a basket of food, grab a blanket, and head over to your local park. You get bonus points if you go during sunset! Bring a few board games, and you are all set for a fun night ahead. By enjoying the fresh air and the food you prepared, you will be able to spend time with your friends, which is the most important sign of appreciation you can show.

All in all, Valentine’s Day is a day in which you should show love for your platonic relationships just as much as your romantic ones. By picking one or all of the things off this list, you are bound to make both your and your friends’ day better. Our friends are the people we lean on for support and the ones who have watched us grow, whether it is a friendship of one year or several years. The love within those friendships deserves to be celebrated just as much as our romantic relationships.