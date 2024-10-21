The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the best time of year again…HALLOWEEN! I don’t know about you, but Halloween is literally the best holiday ever, and I always go above and beyond to celebrate. My absolute favorite spooky season activity is watching Halloween movies, whether it be super terrifying movies like The Conjuring and Annabelle, or cute Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown. But, the king of oddity, Tim Burton, has some of the best movies that are the best of both of these worlds, and without further ado, here are some Tim Burton movies you have to watch this month!

Corpse Bride

Corpse Bride is a stop motion movie that ​​follows Victor Van Dort. Victor has an arranged marriage to a woman, Victoria Everglot. While practicing his wedding vows in the woods, he accidentally proposes to a dead bride named Emily who rises from the dead to be with Victor in unholy matrimony. But, Victor is torn between these two women, and he has to choose between the living and the dead. If you are a hopeless romantic, you will definitely vibe with Emily, and enjoy this movie!

the nightmare before christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is also a stop motion movie, and the main character is Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of a far away land called HalloweenTown. But, Jack becomes bored with Halloween. He discovers another land, Christmas Town, and decides to bring Christmas to his home. But Halloween and Christmas together? Chaotic. The film features whimsical characters and memorable songs in Tim Burton’s iconic style. It’s super popular, but if you haven’t seen it, check it out!

sleepy hollow

This one may be a little less popular than Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas, but I promise it’s worth the watch! If you’ve ever heard of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, where a man lost his head in the Revolutionary war and terrorizes a town, you guessed it, headless! This movie is a live action version of the story. It features famous actors such as Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci as Ichabod and Katarina.

sweeny todd

I feel like people might be more familiar with the stage musical than the movie, but, Sweeny Todd is a movie musical! The story follows Benjamin Barker, a wrongfully imprisoned barber who returns to London as Sweeney Todd. Sweeny Todd seeks revenge on Judge Turpin, the man who destroyed his life, by using his barber skills to kill his enemies. Again, we have an iconic cast, featuring Johnny Depp, Helena Bobham Carter, and Jamie Campbell Bower!

There are so many other Tim Burton movies you should check out, such as Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, Frankenweenie, Dark Shadows, and Beetlejuice 2. I hope you all found this list helpful…and have a Happy Halloween!