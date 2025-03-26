4 Coffee and Matcha Pairings to Try This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Spring is finally in the air, and what better way to welcome the new season than with fresh and vibrant new flavors? Matcha, a finely ground green tea powder that is known for its earthly flavor has recently grown popular in the latest trends. This delicious drink pairs perfectly with floral and fruity flavors! But why stop at matcha? Spring also brings the perfect opportunity to experiment with coffee, offering exciting new ways to elevate your favorite brew. In this blog, I’ll share a mix of refreshing spring matcha combinations and bold, seasonal coffee blends that will add some flavor to your mornings.

1) Coconut Lavender Matcha

I discovered incorporating coconut syrup into matcha lattes when I was first training as a barista. Coconut and Matcha were a very popular combination! I decided to incorporate coconut with my favorite syrup flavor, lavender, and learned that a mix of both coconut and lavender serve as the perfect pair! The lavender adds a floral scent while the coconut sweetens the drink as a whole. I find this to be a very popular combination!

2) Vanilla Matcha with Peach Cold Foam

This is such a yummy combo! The vanilla syrup in the matcha neutralizes the tartness of the peach, creating a sensation that tastes like a peach cream flavored dessert. Whenever I think of spring, I always think about something fruity and bright. If you are like me and love fruity drinks, this might be the perfect combination for you!

3) White Mocha Blackberry Latte

This might sound like a strange combination, but it is sure tasty! The tangy notes of the blackberries pairs with the smooth sweetness of the white mocha perfectly, which makes the perfect springtime-pick me up! This is one of my favorite drinks for when I am not sure if I want to make something tart and fruity, or something creamy and sweeet!

4) Salted Caramel cold foam and Pistachio cold brew

Cold Brew is a great go-to drink when I feel like drinking a smoother, less acidic drink. I never really ever thought of combining both the two flavors salted caramel and pistachio, but the two taste wonderful together! I prefer my cold brew without milk, and only with pistachio flavor, but you can add as much cream to your liking! The salty cold foam reminds me of a coffee beverage I used to drink in Vietnam often, and the sweetness of the cold brew makes the salty-ness of the cold foam pair wonderfully together!