As a freshman transitioning from a sunshine state, I couldn’t help but notice the dramatic shift in weather! In just a couple weeks, we have gone from hot and humid to now the days getting darker, wetter, and cooler. While the change is to be beautiful, it can bring forth new challenges. For one, the sun is out for fewer hours, and it might feel like you have less time in your day.

With the semester picking up and gloomier days ahead, it’s important to maintain a positive mindset. Here are three significant ways to remain upbeat and focused as we settle into the grit of the season.

1. Stick to a routine

For me, the most essential aspect of staying grounded during this time of year is keeping up with my routine. Even though the sun may not shine as long, we still have the same 24 hours in a day. Make sure you’re using that time wisely while prioritizing rest. Stay consistent with your lectures, stay on top of your assignments, and continue with what works best for you. If you need to, dedicate a day towards no homework and use that time to catch up on chores and self-care. A structured routine helps keep life manageable, even as the days get shorter.

2. Stay Physically Active

Regular exercise is another great way to lift your spirits during a darker day. If you are used to running or biking outside, you might find fewer opportunities to do so as the weather shifts, but take advantage of the days when you can. And when you can’t, find a new indoor activity that keeps you moving.

A study titled “The Relationships between Physical Activity and Life Satisfaction and Happiness” from the National Institute of Health found that consistent exercise—regardless of the specific type—leads to improved mental health, higher self-efficacy, and reduced anxiety and depression. Personally, I’ve experienced this myself. I regularly weight lift at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC), and I’ve noticed that on the days I exercise, my mood is noticeably better. Whether it’s the real deal or a placebo effect, exercise also helps me stay organized and serves as a positive outlet for stress.

The ARC also offers group fitness classes, so if you deal with gymtimidation, those are great opportunities to work out in a social setting. I have multiple friends who attend and they love the strength training an spin classes, so I definitely recommend checking them out.

3. Get into the Seasonal Spirit

My final tip is to embrace the season! Fall is full of opportunities to get festive and social. Decorate your room for Halloween, visit Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch with friends, or plan out your Halloweekend outfits. If you’re more of a homebody, enjoy a cozy night in with a classic holiday movie and your favorite seasonal drink. Instead of just accepting the season as it is, welcome it.

There’s no need to let the dim skies bring you down this fall. With so much to look forward to, staying organized, active, and spirited will ensure this semester is a success!