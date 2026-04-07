Ways to Make the Best of Spring Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring does not have to arrive as a full reset or a sudden burst of motivation. It can be softer than that. More like a steady shift that you ease into over time. The days get a little longer, the air feels lighter, and things start to open up again. You do not need to force yourself into a whole new routine. It is enough to notice the change and meet it halfway, in ways that feel manageable and real.

Spring is also a good time to notice the details around you, especially flowers. You might see them on your walks or around campus, slowly starting to bloom. Take a little time to actually look at them. Go on a flower walk without a plan and see what you find. You can pick a few if it feels right, or just appreciate them where they are. If you want something to take with you, try drying and pressing flowers. It is an easy, low effort way to create something that lasts a bit longer than the season itself.

Start by spending more time outside, even if it is just in small, casual moments. Go on walks without turning them into a goal or a workout. Sit on the quad for a while, bring a book, your laptop, or nothing at all. Let yourself do the same things you would normally do, just in a different setting. There is something grounding about being outside without pressure. The sunlight, even when it is soft, can lift your mood in a quiet way. It is less about doing more and more about letting your environment shift around you.

You can carry that same energy into your space. Open your windows when you get the chance and let fresh air move through your room. It does not need to be perfect or curated. Just letting the air in can make things feel clearer and a little more alive. If you can, try drying your laundry outside. It is a simple habit, but it connects you to the season in a way that feels calm and intentional. Small changes like this can make everyday routines feel lighter.

It can also be nice to try a new hobby, especially something that feels calm and repetitive. Knitting, crocheting, sewing, embroidering, cross stitch, needlepoint, or even diamond painting can all fit into this kind of slower rhythm. These are the kinds of hobbies that do not demand perfection. You can learn as you go, make small progress, and enjoy the process. They pair well with quiet afternoons, music in the background, or sitting outside in the sun.

Spring does not need to be intense to be meaningful. It can be gentle, a little brighter, and a bit more open than before. Let yourself enjoy the small shifts, spend time outside when you can, and find comfort in simple routines that feel just a little bit lighter than before.