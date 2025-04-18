2025 Spring Fashion Trends I’m Loving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are beginning to grace our presence, bringing with it inspiration to want to pop off with cute outfits. From pastel colors to fun accessories and more, there are so many fashion trends that I am absolutely loving this year and I am so excited to start finding pieces to add to my wardrobe to achieve these spring aesthetics.

Pastels

Pastels are such a spring color and I’m sure everyone has how seen how hot of a commodity butter yellow is going to be but according to Glamour, powder pink is also in this spring. Personally, I absolutely love any addition of color to my outfits, and I will personally be implementing these colors into my wardrobe this spring. Glamour also highlights the incorporation of pops of pistachio, similar to the mint green trends.

Gingham and Stripes

We saw stripes become popular last year, especially the blue striped pants (yes you know the ones). However, I think we are seeing the addition of gingham to the stripe trend, not just in pants but also in tops. I personally am loving the gingham blouses. Black and white gingham adds its own statement pop, but can be paired with a pop of color to add some more spring energy.

Personal Style

A common trend I found while researching fashion trends for spring 2025 is an emphasize on personal style. According to Glamour, you can start “showing off your personal style with gigantic hair bows, sneaker charms, busy necklaces, and layered keychains.” I would love to start incorporating bold accessories into my wardrobe, like giant scrunchies for example. I think bag charms are another cute way to add an accessory to your outfit in a way that’s a little less bold, but still allows you to tap into your personal style. I love the emphasize on finding your personal style and I will 100% be hoping on this trend.

boho Chic

I love layering a sheer or lace top underneath to add some personality to my outfits and I especially love that this aesthetic is still trendy this spring. Glamour highlights how you can achieve this affect by “throwing on a pair of lace tights and leaving your hair messy” when you are off to all your spring plans. Boho chic allows for so much creativity not only through your clothing but also hair and accessories, from hair ribbons to gold jewelry I am loving everything about this trend. Flowy fabrics, lots of white in tops and skirts, all the layered accessories, boots, there’s so much to work with when hopping on this trend.

fisherman core

To me, this is giving the 2025 version of the coastal grandmother aesthetic as a way to “use fashion to capture the peace and nostalgic whimsy many of us feel by the sea,” as stated by Byrdie. This trend consists of breezy tops, rainboots, pops of red and blue, chunky knit sweaters, more stripes and jewelry that plays an ode to the sea. I love the colors and everything about this aesthetic, from the blue and red colors and cozy knits, paired with overalls and even the newly popular barrel jeans.