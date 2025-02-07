YouTube Content to Enjoy to Gain Your Attention Span Back

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

With the first month of the New Year coming to a close I think it’s important for everyone to have some time to reflect on how they’ve started the year. Though it wasn’t one of my resolutions to take more time away from my phone; seeing everyone’s reactions to the less than 12-hour ban on TikTok had me reflecting on my own about what kind of space we as consumers are living in that we “can’t live without it.”

Over the recent years, we’ve consumed so much short-form content along with endless scrolling and constant distractions that many of us, myself included, struggle to focus for extended periods of time without picking up our phones. However, going back in time to an older platform, YouTube, offers a wealth of content that can help rebuild your attention span. From video essays to a week in my life, there’s something for everyone. By exploring diverse creators and embracing long-form content, you can train your brain to focus and engage deeply.

Podcasts on Film

Podcasts have surged in popularity over recent years as a medium for in-depth discussions and storytelling. Many creators now pair their audio podcasts with video versions on YouTube, offering a rich visual component that enhances the experience.

The Basement Yard: Hosted by Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez this podcast is a hilarious and unfiltered comedy show. The duo dives into random, absurd, and often ridiculous topics, delivering non-stop laughs with their quick wit, banter, and over-the-top humor. From personal stories and odd trivia to outrageous hypotheticals, the podcast thrives on its chaotic and relatable energy, making every episode feel like a conversation with your funniest friends.

Hosted by Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez this podcast is a hilarious and unfiltered comedy show. The duo dives into random, absurd, and often ridiculous topics, delivering non-stop laughs with their quick wit, banter, and over-the-top humor. From personal stories and odd trivia to outrageous hypotheticals, the podcast thrives on its chaotic and relatable energy, making every episode feel like a conversation with your funniest friends. The Broski Report: The “Broski Report” by Brittany Broski is a comedic pop culture commentary series where she humorously dissects trending topics like celebrity gossip, internet drama, and TikTok trends. Known for her witty and chaotic humor, Brittany keeps it light and relatable, blending sharp insights with her signature personality to entertain and connect with viewers.

The “Broski Report” by Brittany Broski is a comedic pop culture commentary series where she humorously dissects trending topics like celebrity gossip, internet drama, and TikTok trends. Known for her witty and chaotic humor, Brittany keeps it light and relatable, blending sharp insights with her signature personality to entertain and connect with viewers. Suburb Talks: A laid-back and entertaining show where a group of friends discusses relationships, dating, friendships, and other relatable topics from a youthful perspective. Known for their candid and humorous conversations, the hosts often dive into personal stories, controversial opinions, and unfiltered takes on life and social dynamics. The vibe is casual and authentic, making listeners feel like they’re part of the friend group hanging out and chatting about everyday experiences.

THE Video Essayist

Mike’s Mic is an Australian channel run by Mike, known for his witty, chaotic, and highly entertaining commentary. He covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, TV shows, movies, internet trends, and iconic moments in media. Mike’s videos often feature in-depth analysis with a comedic twist, blending clever editing, relatable humor, and his distinctive personality. His most popular series include deep dives into shows like Glee and Gossip Girl, where he hilariously recaps and critiques every detail. The channel’s charm lies in its mix of sharp commentary and playful absurdity, creating content that’s equal parts informative and fun. He is a standout example of long-form YouTube content that often plays out like visual essays. His three-part series on Pretty Little Liars deep dives into each individual episode and has amassed a combined total of over 20 million views. These videos, which can stretch over an hour, are perfect for viewers looking to settle into an immersive experience.

Along with his channel he also has a podcast, though he posts sporadically. Many moments in these videos in the podcast episodes and the videos are referenced on all of his platforms and content that it becomes engaging to with his audience. He coined this phenomenon the MMCU, the Mike’s Mic Cinematic Universe. The most post time period he references would be The 2011 Italian Tour, which was his senior trip he took to Italy where everything seemed to be going wrong, but now he can only look back and laugh. The entire episode will have you in stitches.

Other Favorites

Some of my other favorite kinds of content to watch are day/week in my life videos from some of my favorite YouTubers. I am also a book lover, so most BookTubers make not only loads of content, but long content as well. Destiny Sidwell is a creator I found a year ago because her reading style is the same as mine. She’s 22 and originally from the Indianapolis area now living in Texas. She does a great mixture of book and daily life content interwoven into one.

Ted Nivison’s, I Watched Every Barbie Movie Ever Made, had me rolling on the floor in hysterics seeing his fall into madness watching around 40 movies in the matter a week. It was an amazing watch, especially revisiting some of the classics but also seeing some of the new movies they’ve been releasing and seeing what crazy storylines they’re putting out.

Burb N’ Frendz, created by the Suburb Talks podcast, is a channel where a group of best friends engage in various challenges and create memorable experiences together. Their content includes themed events like BURB N FRENDZGIVING!!! and BURBNFRENDZ CHRISTMAS SLUMBER PARTY!!!, as well as unique challenges such as WE SWAPPED GENDERS FOR 24 HOURS!!!!. The channel offers a fun and relatable glimpse into suburban friendship dynamics through entertaining and lighthearted videos.

Why This Matters

Short-form content like TikToks or Reels rewards instant gratification, which can condition your brain to seek constant, rapid stimulation. Long-form content—whether it’s a visual podcast, a documentary, or a storytelling series—encourages patience and deep engagement. Podcasts with a video component, like Mike’s Mic, are particularly effective because they combine the intimate, conversational tone of a podcast with visuals that maintain your focus.

Tips In Embracing Long-Form Content:

Watch with Intent : Schedule time to watch long-form content as an activity, rather than passive scrolling.

Schedule time to watch long-form content as an activity, rather than passive scrolling. Pair with Relaxation : Use podcasts or videos as a way to unwind while still staying engaged.

: Use podcasts or videos as a way to unwind while still staying engaged. Avoid Multitasking : Give your full attention to what you’re watching—close other tabs or put your phone on silent.

By exploring creators like Mike’s Mic and embracing long-form content, you can turn YouTube into a tool for improving focus and rediscover the joy of immersing yourself in meaningful experiences.