This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

A common concern that a number of people have before coming to college is having to share a bathroom, either with a few roommates or an entire floor. I completely understand how this experience can be daunting for new college students. I remember having my concerns about it too, so I have come up with some ways that I survived a community bathroom. I think these tips will help newcomers feel more comfortable with the college experience.

Figure out Your Own Schedule

A personal concern I had before entering college was worrying about the bathroom always being full. However, in my two years of sharing a community bathroom, I rarely ever faced this issue. Despite that though, I think the best way to avoid crowded bathrooms is to work around your schedule. It will take a few weeks of your first semester to get the hang of this, but it may lead you to feeling more comfortable. First, understand when the bathrooms are the most crowded. In my experience, I felt like the most common times the bathrooms were being used by more people were around 7-8 am and 7-8 pm. Once you start understanding when the bathrooms are open around your schedule, then you can find a time that works for you. The truth is, people’s schedules in college tend to vary, so there will be times when other people will be out and you’ll have your time to shower.

Noise

Something else that can be concerning about a shared bathroom is noise levels, whether that is because your room is close to the bathroom or people have chosen to be extra loud. It’s understandable that there might be some tensions over people’s volume levels in a shared space. First, if the problem stems from being near the bathroom and hearing showers running or toilets flushing, then my solution is wait it out, and you’ll get used to the noise levels. My dorm room was by the bathroom during my freshman and sophomore years, and typically I wasn’t bothered by any water running noises. On the other hand, it can be disturbing if people are yelling in the bathroom or playing music really loud. I had these experiences a few times, and eventually, I learned to mind my own business. Again, I kind of began getting used to noises stemming from Friday night commotion or gossip sessions in the bathroom. However, if people are being too disruptive, then you can kindly ask them to be quieter because you’re trying to sleep, study, or whatever it may be.

Cleanliness and Hygiene

I know that not being in control of how and when the bathroom is cleaned can be hard to deal with, especially when other people do not take personal responsibility to clean up after themselves. Others might be glad that they are not responsible for cleaning a bathroom and are happy to let others take that responsibility. Here’s the thing, as we engage with community spaces, we all need to take individual responsibility to keep them clean and safe. Although you cannot control how often the bathroom is deep cleaned, you can contribute to the cleanliness by cleaning up after yourself, and reminding others to do the same. By having everyone take a small part in keeping the bathrooms clean, then the community space can keep functioning for everyone. If you feel as though your community bathroom is not being deep cleaned by dorm janitors, then contact your resident assistant or a higher-up manager of your dorm building. Everyone deserves a safe and clean bathroom so that they can focus on caring for themselves.

Privacy

This leads me to my final concern that many of you may have, privacy. This was a huge concern of my going into college. I was insecure and worried that I would be too anxious to use a shared bathroom. This was due to fear of being judged or just feeling exposed. It felt too intimate and weird to share a bathroom with a bunch of people that I didn’t know. Yet, here I am a few years later to tell my younger self and any incoming college students that you’ll make it through. The truth is, most people are not paying attention to what you’re doing. If they are judging you for using a shared space and keeping yourself clean, then chances are they are just insecure themselves. Most people are in the bathroom to do what they need to do and leave. No one wants to linger in the community bathroom to judge other people for what they’re doing. Again, if people are stopping and staring in the bathroom, then they’re weird themselves. Although it is a shared space, you can have some space and privacy.

Products

Finally, I’d like to suggest a few products that helped me get through my time in using a community bathroom. When heading into college, you are going to need so many things that you never thought to buy, so I hope this list makes it a little easier to figure out what you need for the best community shower experience. You can find many of these products in all sorts of places, but I linked Amazon products as I find this is accessible to more people; however, if you can, buy these products more locally or ethically.

Shower caddy: I personally used a mesh one, as I felt it was easier to store and could be washed. I would suggest getting one with a lot of pockets so that you can fit everything you need in one trip, which would make your bathroom experience a little shorter. Here, I put my toothbrush, towel, shampoo, body wash, loofa, toothpaste, razors, mouthwash, and floss. You can also get plastic ones instead of mesh, in case you’re worried about mold (but I never had a problem with it). Keep all of your shower and bathroom necessities in here, so that all you have to do is grab and go. Also, keep in mind that you might have to sacrifice some steps of your “everything shower” routine or multi-step skincare routine. If needed, you can continue this in your room. However, community bathrooms tend to be a get-in-and-out type of situation as other people are relying on you to be done so they can take their turn.

Shower shoes: These are a must. Again, a community bathroom floor and shower are definitely not the most hygienic places, so where some shower shoes. These can be any sort of basic flip-flops or sandals. For my shower shoes, they were strictly for bathroom use and I never wore them anywhere else, and I recommend others doing the same.

Robe: Shower stalls are small, so it can be hard to fully change in them. I suggest getting some sort of robe so that you can walk to and from the community bathroom so, if you need to change somewhere else, you can. Also helpful if the fire alarm goes off mid-shower during a cold winter night! It’s also just another way to be comfortable while using a community bathroom.

Overall, community bathrooms can be a big worry for incoming college kids, and I understand. I was also anxious about sharing a bathroom with other people, but you can (and will) survive the experience. Once you establish a routine, it isn’t too bad. Just mind your own business and do your part to keep the bathrooms safe and clean. This will make the experience better for you and your fellow floormates.