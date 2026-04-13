Women in Business at ISU: Finding Community, Building Careers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women in Business (WIB) is a professional student organization at Illinois State, providing business preparation and guidance for female college students. I have been a member of WIB since the spring semester of my sophomore year. I also had the chance to serve on the executive board last spring as director of Media Relations. This is truly an extraordinary organization, and I thought there was no better way to promote it than to combine two of my Illinois State RSOs together. I was honored to sit down with WIB’s current president, Abby Vandiver, to get a deeper perspective on what WIB has to offer.

“Our goal is to provide our members with opportunities to grow both personally and professionally, through weekly general meetings, corporate sponsor events, social/service events, fundraisers, and much more,” Abby says. WIB is open to all majors, not just business students. As an Entrepreneurship & Small Business Management major, I found WIB to be a great opportunity to meet other girls in my major and in the College of Business.

Abby says she joined WIB to find a community with similar professional goals and interests. “Not only was it a way that I could continue to grow myself as a professional, but it allotted me opportunities to meet new people, step out of my comfort zone, and learn what I really wanted out of my future career.” After attending the recruitment events during “WIB Week” her freshman year, Abby knew she wanted to take advantage of leadership roles. “Being president allows me to not only shape the direction of the organization, but also mentor and empower other women to reach their full potential.” I was similarly inspired to join the executive board to give back to the organization in some form.

“While I do believe that it is important that we as women learn to work with men — as that’s how it will be in the real world — WIB is still a perfect group, as it gives future businesswomen the opportunity to ease in together.” Abby highlights WIB’s development opportunities and mentorship programs as things WIB can offer to ISU that are not as easily available elsewhere on campus. Abby highlights WIB’s development opportunities and mentorship programs as things WIB can offer to ISU that are not as easily available elsewhere on campus. WIB also offers social, service, and fundraising opportunities to its members. Each semester, members attend two mentor/mentee meetings, a social or service event, a large fundraiser, a small fundraiser, and a corporate sponsor event. WIB helps with everything from professional dress to building self-esteem. “WIB helps members build confidence, develop leadership skills, and gain insight into the business world while empowering women to pursue their goals and make an impact both in their careers and in the broader community.”

I got a chance to talk to fellow WIB members about why they think WIB is important. Carlee Harmon, a senior marketing student and Vice President of Recruitment, says, “There are so many things about the business world and how to market myself as a professional, I had no knowledge of before joining WIB. I have so much more confidence in myself and my abilities after being a part of such an amazing organization of women uplifting and encouraging one another.” General member Addyson Tenernus, a junior accounting major, values how WIB “gives girls in the College of Business a place with meaning and community within a male-dominant college.” Director of Apparel Emily Hunt, a sophomore Finance and Marketing major, says she thinks it is important to “learn professional skills that aren’t taught in classrooms.”

Photo by Hailey Neil

WIB focuses heavily on personal and professional growth. Ava Obrochta, a freshman Marketing and Fashion major, loves the mentor/mentee program. Underclassmen and new members are paired with a WIB mentor to learn about the program and gain foundational professional skills. “My mentor taught me interviewing skills, how to build my resume, and how to write a professional email.” Maryan Ali, a marketing sophomore, says she enjoys the corporate sponsor events. “I have gained more confidence when speaking to professionals.” WIB partners with local companies like Growmark and Northwestern Mutual, giving members the opportunity to network and meet experienced professionals. “WIB has allowed me to meet ladies who have great insight into the business world. I feel so much more confident in finding an internship or shadowing opportunity,” says Sophia Black, a freshman Integrated Marketing Communications major.

It is so important to have an organization on campus focused on connecting women and preparing them to enter the business world. I have loved my time in WIB! Illinois State University has been recognizing the importance of WIB as well — in the 2024–2025 academic year, WIB was awarded Large RSO of the University and Most Outstanding Inclusive Award in the College of Business. “Whether you’re looking to grow your professional skills or find a community on campus, WIB provides opportunities to learn, lead, and make meaningful connections. We’re always excited to welcome new members who want to challenge themselves, get involved, and help empower other women in business,” Abby says.

Photo by Hailey Neil

Thank you to WIB president Abby Vandiver and all the members who shared their stories. If you’re interested in getting involved with Women in Business at ISU, follow their Instagram @wib_isu to see all the events they hold throughout the semester. Be on the lookout in August for their recruitment week and application opening to join in fall 2026!