What the 2024 Election Taught Me About Love and Sisterhood

The hardest part of loving someone is knowing, deep down, that change is inevitable. I used to be afraid of growing close to others, worried that each moment might slip away too soon. As an only child who moved often, making lasting connections was always a challenge. I never felt like I truly belonged anywhere, and I struggled to find the kind of bond I could lean into. But last year, everything shifted. I found the power of sisterhood — a bond that isn’t measured by time, but by the love we give each other, no matter where life takes us.

They became everything to me. They were the first people who made me feel like no matter how hard life is, I would always have a shoulder to cry on and a place to call home. In those moments — sitting together in the park or sharing goldfish crackers — I discovered what true friendship meant. There was no competition, no comparison, no jealousy. There was only love. Pure, unconditional love and compassion. And during my darkest times, when everything felt impossible, they were my comfort, my safe space.

When it was time for me to leave, I knew it was my turn to offer them comfort. I remember the last time we all hung out together so clearly. We went on a shopping trip to Marshall’s, our usual spot, and spent the day laughing and just enjoying being together. But as we started dropping everyone off, one by one, and the group began to shrink, the weight of the moment hit me. By the time it was three of us, we all just looked at each other.

And then, without saying a word, we hugged. It was a simple embrace; it was a quiet, yet profound moment that carried everything we couldn’t say out loud. In that silence, I felt it — that deep, aching truth that this wasn’t a goodbye. It wasn’t forever. It was a “see you later,” even if that later felt distant in that moment. The weight of it was overwhelming. There were no promises, no guarantees. Only the hope that this wasn’t the end. By the time I got into the car and drove away, my sweatshirt was soaked with tears — both theirs and my own. We hadn’t said much, but our tears said everything. In those last moments, I realized how much they had meant to me, how much I would miss them. But I also realized that even in parting, we were still somehow connected — in heart, in memory, in love.

The next day, I packed up the van and drove away, leaving behind a chapter of my life I knew would never be the same. Since I left, everything has changed. The dynamics within the group are different now. But even though we’re apart, I carry the memories of those moments with me — the love, the laughter, and the bond that will forever remain.

After the results of the 2024 presidential election, I’ve found myself reflecting on those moments with a deeper sense of nostalgia and gratitude. Today, I’ve been reminded of the sisterhoods that have shaped me: the sisterhood of my sorority, the bond I share with Her Campus, and the connections with the people I love most. Each one has been a pillar in my life, providing support, strength, and solidarity. While watching the election results slowly come in my mom said to me, “The women of this country will come together and save this election. I believe in all of the amazing women.”

But after seeing the results of the election I can’t help but feel a loss. It’s as if a part of me, a part that believed in the goodness of people, has faded away. A feeling that maybe all hope in humanity, in its capacity for kindness and understanding, has died — or at least dimmed. It’s hard to shake the weight of that loss.

Yet, in the midst of this, I can’t help but hold tight to the love that remains. It’s in the small things. It’s in the unspoken understanding that no matter what happens, we have each other. After everything that has unfolded in this election, I’ve come to realize that it’s more important than ever to hold onto those who remind us that kindness isn’t a figment of our imaginations— it’s a force that can give us hope even the most difficult times.

We may not be able to control what happens around us, but we can choose to surround ourselves with those who radiate love. We can choose to support one another in the face of uncertainty, knowing that the bonds we form in solidarity can carry us through. So, in these moments of doubt, hold tight to the ones who make us believe that, despite everything, kindness will still endure. They are the ones who keep the light burning when the world feels dark. And it is through them that we find the strength to keep going, one day at a time.