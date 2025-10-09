What RushTok Can Teach Us About Branding Yourself in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen RushTok. Every summer sorority recruitment clips of fully coordinated outfits, chants, and behind the scenes drama take over our feeds. Beyond the sparkly dresses and get ready with me videos, RushTok highlights something way bigger: The power of personal branding.

First impressions stick

On RushTok, everything comes down to the first look. The same is true in college whether you’re introducing yourself to your professor on the first day of class or trying to make new friends. How you carry yourself in those settings can shape the connections you make.

authenticity wins

The most memorable people on RushTok aren’t always the flashiest. They’re the ones who sow their true and authentic self. In college, authenticity matters just as much as peers, professors, and employers respond to confidence rooted in who you actually are.

Consistency Counts

Recruitment isn’t about one moment, it’s about showing up the same way throughout the process. The same goes for your reputation on campus. Always coming to class on time and building trust in your community which can help make your brand stronger.

Community over competition

RushTok reminds us that it’s not about who’s the best, but about finding the right fit. The same applies to college: you focus on building communities and relationships where you can feel supported and heard. Success in college isn’t measured by how many people you outshine, but by how well you work with and uplift others. When you surround yourself with people who encourage your growth, you create a circle built on trust, kindness, and mutual respect.

The takeaway

RushTok may look like lighthearted content, but it proves a point; your brand is always being shaped. College is the perfect time to take ownership of being who you are internally and externally. At the end of the day, the best brand you can build is yourself.

Beyond the screen

RushTok is more than a trend, it’s a reflection of how our generation communicates, connects, and shows their personality. It’s a reminder that he digital world and the real world overlap more than ever. The way you present yourself on the internet says just as much as how you show up in real life. Think about what you want others to see when they scroll upon your page or interact with you in real life. Are you showing the same energy, morals, and passion in both places?

Your brand isn’t just what you post; it’s what you stand for. It’s in how you treat others, how you handle challenges, and how you continue to grow. As Maya Angelou once said “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” To me this is truly what true branding is about leaving a lasting impression full of kindness, purpose, and authenticity.

So, the next time RushTok takes over your feed, remember it’s not just a glimpse into Greek life. It’s a lesson in showing up as the best version of yourself online, inclass, and in every new chapter that comes your way.