This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I had to imagine what I would do for a perfect day with a large amount of money (24 hrs.) there would be so much that I could think of to do in that time. There could be so many different activities, hobbies or anything that I could do in order to use the money. Having infinite amounts of money can mean so many things since I can help people in need and buy or help someone by giving back. I would want to do so many things but organize them on a list or schedule so I know what to do during the day. Knowing there are so many cool, fun, relaxing things I could do to make it a perfect day really does require a lot of thinking.

To start my day, I would definitely go grocery shopping at like 7:00am to get all the food and snacks that I want to enjoy. For breakfast I would go home and make myself something like scrambled eggs, waffles, sausage and grits. Alongside that I would have either apple juice or orange juice and then some fresh strawberries. I would then get dressed and ready to go about my day.

Since I work out, I would do that first. After I’m done with that, I would go back home, freshen up and get ready to go shopping. At that time, it would be about 10:00am and that’s still time to do so much. My favorite stores are Akira, Charlotte Russe, Footlocker, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and more. I would pick out what I need for the upcoming season like new clothes and shoes, and whatever else that I would want to get at the moment. After that I would drop all of that stuff off and get lunch, and since I haven’t tried this restaurant called Cava, I feel like that would be nice to try.

Cava is like chipotle, but I have heard people like Cava more than chipotle. I’ve always liked chipotle but then again, I haven’t tried Cava yet. I would have a friend join me at Cava, and we would have lunch together. At this time, it would be about 1:00pm in the afternoon. When we are both done, we would decide to go to the spa and get a facial. I have heard and seen so much about facials all over the internet and I feel like that would be so relaxing and calming. It also seems like such a cool ASMR experience.

When it gets to around 3:00pm, my friend would have gone home and I would be off to help with some volunteer work. Since I have volunteered before I would want to help out at a shelter, whether that’s for humans or dogs. I would help with food prepping if it is for people who need food and resources and who can’t afford any, like a soup kitchen or packing food in a bag. Also putting in extra money for the shelter would be nice since they would really benefit from that. After that, going back home and taking a nap is something I definitely would need.

Waking up from my nap it would then be like 5:30 and deciding what I want for dinner would be hard. I could make something or order something or even go out to eat. I would decide to go out on a solo date (I feel like that would be calming) to a restaurant I’ve never been to before and eat there. Since I usually get burgers anywhere and everywhere I go, I think trying something different sounds nice. Nothing like steak, because I’m really not a steak girl. I enjoy foods like Asian food, Mexican food and trying new foods like Indian and African sounds good, so a restaurant like that would be nice to go to. Around this time it would be 7:10 and the day isn’t over yet, so to end my night, I would go to the movies with a few friends who are outside and once we met at the theater we would watch a movie up until 9:30pm.

Once we all depart ways, I would want to go to Andy’s frozen custard to get some ice cream. I really enjoy just getting the cup of frozen custard, vanilla flavor with sprinkles mixed in and on the side a cup of sprinkles with it. Heading back home and trying on some clothes while enjoying my frozen custard would be a cool, chill night. When I’m done with everything for the day, watching tv, baking treats for the next day, and self care would be the perfect way to end my night. Either of those three activities would be fine. Once it hits like 12:30am I would be off to sleep and have a restful sleep after an eventful day!

That is pretty much a sum of what I would do in a day if I had infinite amounts of money. It was a lot but I feel like making sure I take care of myself, see people I care about, and help those in need sounds like a chill, interesting, and well spent day.