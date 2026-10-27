We Had a Horror Summer…But What’s Next?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Obsession, Backrooms… this summer was huge for horror. As we enter this fall season, it’s hard not to have high expectations. Here are a few of the most exciting horror projects soon to be (if not already) released in theaters.

Resident Evil (September 18th)

Based on the popular video game of the same name, this recent addition to the zombie horror genre is not one to miss. Starring Austin Abrams (Euphoria, Weapons) as a desperate organ courier thrust into a mutant nightmare far bigger than himself, Resident Evil delivers on its promise to delight and terrify. It received a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes after its September debut, which comes as no surprise given the director’s track record. Zach Cregger, of Barbarian and Weapons fame, consistently provides horror audiences with exactly what they’re looking for.

Primetime (September 25th)

Though not a horror movie in the traditional sense, Primetime will certainly leave you with that sick-to-your-stomach feeling many horror fans come to the theater for. Robert Pattinson, fresh off several other successful projects, masterfully transforms into a slimy, fame-obsessed reality TV show host, assisted by the excellent direction and production design. The film explores the predatory media industry through an ironically perfect lens: Chris Hansen’s To Catch a Predator.

Beware Boiúna (October 2nd)

In today’s horror landscape, it’s rare to see a movie where the villain is simply a giant animal but Beware Boiúna brings back this Jaws-Esque fun in a big way. The film’s premise is inspired by a Brazilian legend in which the titular Boiúna, a snake-like shapeshifter, uses her powers to ward off intruders from the Amazon River. Kiana Madeira (Fear Street) makes a return to the horror genre as a guide on a boat tour unfortunately interrupted by the angry spirit.

You Can See Everything (October 16th)

With a comedian like Nathan Fielder as the face of this documentary, you wouldn’t expect the unsettling cinematic experience its trailer promises. Elizabeth Holmes, defamed founder of Theranos, invited filmmaker Lance Oppenheim (director of Primetime) and Fielder into her home in the days leading up to her prison sentence. Holmes’ motives for this decision remain unclear, but we are sure to get a closer look into her twisted psyche as Fielder and Oppenheim attempt to unravel her web of lies.

Crawlers (October 16th)

The perfect double feature for Oppenheim’s slow-burn of a documentary, Crawlers promises to be a spine-tingling good time. The film follows several residents of an apartment complex fresh off a mysterious death on its premises. An investigation by the building’s manager leads to the discovery of a massive infestation of venomous spiders. Under a city mandated quarantine and an impending fumigation, our protagonists must fight to survive and escape their fate.

Clayface (October 23rd)

It’s not often that a superhero movie takes a risk in today’s cinematic landscape, but this film could be the exception to the Marvel monopoly. Mike Flanagan, the mind behind many iconic releases, reimagines the classic comic-book character’s origin story as thrilling body-horror. Alongside Mickey 17’s Naomi Ackie, Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries delivers a haunting and complex portrayal of the Batman villain.

Breeder (October 28th)

This film follows a young researcher (Daniel Doheny) who enters into a mysterious deal with a deranged ex-dog breeder. What appears to be simply an opportunity to further his career turns into a nightmare when he discovers his host’s true intentions. Her success in the canine breeding world inspired her to start a new project: breeding humans, and our protagonist is her newest male.

Victorian Psycho (November 13th)

Based on the bestselling novel by Virginia Feito, Victorian Psycho follows a 19th century English governess struggling to keep her dark impulses in check. Maika Monroe, a veteran of the horror genre with 2025’s Longlegs, flexes her range (and, if the trailer is any indication, has a lot of fun) with the portrayal of the erratic and depraved Winifried Notty. Though by the time of its release it’ll be several weeks post-Halloween, this film allows us to ride the high of the spooky season all the way to Christmas.

Werwulf (December 25th)

And speaking of, this gothic horror film is the perfect Christmas day treat. Set in 13th century Europe, a remote village is stalked by a malevolent creature, something beyond the everyday. Aaron Taylor Johnson stars as the tormented werewolf, with Lily Rose Depp as his devoted wife. While the trailers leave the plot purposefully vague, rest assured Robert Eggers will not disappoint, if Nosferatu (also starring Depp) was any indication.