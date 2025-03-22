Wanna Go Plant Shopping in Blono? I Can Help!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a sincere plant lover, I know how tempting it can be to go out and buy a new plant. And from someone who transferred to Illinois State University their junior year, I also know it may be hard to find the best plant shops in a new area. So, from one plant parent to another, here are my two favorite shops in the Blono area to find the newest addition to your plant family.

Casey’s Flower Shop is located at 1505 N Main St in Bloomington and is a family-owned business that has been open since 1949. Personally, I found this to be a slight hidden gem. If you are like me, I have driven past this store plenty of times before ever actually going into it. And let me tell you, I am definitely glad I finally did. Despite my previous belief that this was just a generic flower store that sold floral arrangements, gardening supplies, pumpkins, and Christmas trees during the holidays, it actually has a lot to offer for plant lovers. Due to it being open Monday-Saturday from 8am to 6pm and Sundays from 9am to 6pm, you should be able to find some time in your class schedule to stop in. And when you do, you will be happy to find that they have a large selection of houseplants to choose from. You can go home with cacti, air plants, succulents, ZZ plants, bonsai trees, or anything in between. Additionally, Casey’s also has a wide selection of pots to plant your new plant in. With their in-store potting bench, you are sure to get the best soil mixture to ensure a long and happy life for your plant. So, the next time you have hometown friends visiting or you simply need a study break, go visit Casey’s Flower Shop!

Instagram @caseysgardenshopandflorist

Next up is Rooted Studios! Rooted Studios can be found in downtown Bloomington at 409 N Main St unit A. Differing from Casey’s, this is a smaller store that offers more of an intimate shopping experience. Open since 2021, as described on their website, “Rooted Studios is a plant nursery that specializes in indoor tropical house plants. What was once a one man barbershop, has been transformed into a space where we want others to come and feel inspired, appreciated, and at home.” Speaking from my own shopping experience, they do exactly that. When going to Rooted Studios you are promised to be greeted by a friendly staff member who is happy to assist you in finding the perfect plant for your space. Even if you are not looking for a new plant, you can always stop in to ask for plant help/advice, buy house plant tools, search for a plant hanger, or even get some other fun plant parent merchandise. I recently bought a “Plant Lover” pin that I proudly wear on my bookbag! Feel free to stop by the store Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 2pm. And if these hours do not work for you or if you do not have a way to get to downtown Bloomington, no worries! Rooted Studios partners with Coffee Hound’s uptown location, so they also sell a small selection of plants and plant products there for your convenience. So, whether you want to stop by their home location on a Saturday morning before going out to the bars or you want to grab a coffee and purchase a plant while in uptown, Rooted Studios is the shop for you.

Instagram @the.rooted.studios

If you are looking to broaden your horizons, I suggest taking a trip to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and visiting two plant shops in their downtown area, Plant Mode and Planted.

I hope you can find some time in your schedule to stop by at least one if not both of these great Blono plant shops. I promise you, the only thing you will regret is not visiting sooner.

Happy shopping! Happy planting! And happy growing! :)