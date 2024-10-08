Wake Up, Bloomington-Normal: Six of the Best Local Coffee Shops

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you know coffee is my support system. Seriously. I used to order 30 ounces of cold brew daily during my sophomore year. I now have backed off slightly, but I still get headaches if I don’t drink coffee- caffeine withdrawals are real.

Whether it’s for comfort in the morning, a pick-me-up in the afternoons, or even a late-night treat (yes, I know I may have a problem), Bloomington-Normal offers numerous options for some of the best-tasting coffee you will ever have.

My number one go-to local coffee shop is Fusion Brew. Located just off the quad, it’s right between my apartment and campus, making it too easy to slip in for a drink before or after class. They offer a wide variety of coffee drinks, and teas, if that’s more your style. As a college student on a budget, their cheap prices make it my number one local coffee shop.

Another favorite is The Coffeehouse, located in Uptown Normal. I love the atmosphere, especially during the fall season, and you can order some delicious food to go along with your coffee. Sipping a coffee from The Coffeehouse while taking a stroll through Uptown is one of my favorite weekend activities, regardless of the time of year.

Located directly across from The Coffeehouse is Coffee Hound, another delicious local coffee shop. They also have another branch in Bloomington, to make it convenient for wherever you live locally. I also love the atmosphere in Coffee Hound, especially for a weekend chat with friends, or some light studying. They also theme a couple of drinks around Illinois State, so you can uniquely show off your school spirit.

Further away from campus, Lvl Up Coffee Bar can be found in the Shoppes at College Hills. Lvl Up has lots of yummy coffees and other drinks to try out, like fresh smoothies. While they are a bit pricy compared to these other shops, they write cute pick-me-up messages on the cups, so can you really put a price on heartfelt?

Moving into Bloomington, The Cat’s Meow Cafe is one of the cutest coffee shops around. It functions like a cat cafe, meaning you can drink delicious coffee while there, donate to a good cause of cat rescues, and pet the sweetest kitties. Hands down, it’s the most precious local coffee shop, and I would be there every day if my budget and schedule allowed.

Lastly, going along with the theme of animals, Jasper’s Java offers a ton of drive-thru coffee and other drink options, while also donating to animal rescues. They feature a ‘pet of the month’ drink that donates to a specific animal rescue when ordered, so you can visit each month to show your continual support.

Some local coffee shops I have yet to try, but have heard good things about are Bloom’s Coffee Bar, Empire Coffee, and CRAFTED. Hopefully, I can try and add these to my list of favorites soon! Happy sipping!