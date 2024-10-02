This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Let’s face it, as college students we are always looking for any excuse and possibility to plan a trip and escape from our reality. Whether the trip is as simple as a quick drive to visit a friend at their university, or as extravagant as an out-of-country spring break vacation, no one wants the stress of packing. Packing clothes is one thing, but packing all your skincare, makeup, and miscellaneous extras is another. Nothing frustrates me more than trying to ensure that I have all of my non-clothing items that can fit in a weekend duffle bag or my airplane personal item. And I know that I am not alone when I say that I would much rather use packing space for extra outfits rather than the bulky moisturizer that may or may not spill all over.

With that said, I have found several travel-size necessities and tips that have come in handy for me and will hopefully help keep your future luggage a little less crowded as well.

Buy travel-sizes for all skincare/makeup and then buy the full-size to refill them once empty.

Continuously buying new travel-size products can add up quickly, and I know I do not want to be spending more money for less product. Aside from some travel-size products, such as toothpaste, having one travel-size that you can refill is more efficient. For example, buy a travel-size moisturizer and refill it before/after trips as needed. This helps to save space as well as limit the possibility of spills from bulky full-size items.

**The main travel-size product purchases I suggest are facewash, moisturizer, toner, setting spray, and toothpaste.**

Buy travel-size containers as needed.

Do some of your products not offer travel-sizes? No worries! Buy a set of travel-sized containers that are leakproof. These containers are not only easy to refill, but you can always clean them out and use them for new products you may change to.

Invest in a travel toiletry bag.

You may think that throwing your facewash, moisturizer, toner, face serums, etc. all into one-gallon size Ziploc bag will do the trick, but I can assure you that there is a much easier way. Buying a toiletry bag not only helps to keep things compact, but it also helps to have all your getting ready/unready materials in one space. This way, if you need to wash your face before getting off a plane or brush your teeth at a pit stop, you can just grab this bag and have it all!

Use ONE makeup bag.

It may seem impossible to shove all your makeup products and brushes into one bag, but only bringing your everyday necessities is much more efficient than packing every makeup item you own in case of the slim chance you walk the red carpet. Choose one small/medium-sized makeup bag and limit yourself to only bringing items that can fit in that bag.

Throw any medications you may need in separate Ziploc bags and put them into your toiletry bag.

Label these bags as needed and make sure you packed enough for every day/night you will be gone. Putting them in small bags rather than packing the awkward orange containers will be a game changer when talking about space.

Making these purchases and using these tips will help make future packing easier, and less heavy! Remember, try to keep it simple, focus on the necessities, and when in doubt you can almost always buy anything you forgot or couldn’t fit in your luggage once you arrive at your destination. I hope these suggestions help you when packing next, and I wish you the best of luck on your future travels!