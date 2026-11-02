Tips for New Voters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Election day is almost here! This is the time when we have a say in who represents us. Every year we have thousands of new, eligible voters. But let’s face it. This can be very overwhelming. My first time voting definitely was.

I turned eighteen in 2024, a few months before the Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump election. It felt like everyone was at each other’s throats at this time. I remember scrolling on TikTok seeing influencers telling me why one candidate was better than the other. My parents were telling me why they were voting for who they wanted in office. I wanted to make the right decision for myself and my family. But by the time it was time for me to vote and I was in line, I realized I registered at the wrong place and wasn’t even able to place my vote. This election taught me a lot of dos and don’ts when it comes to voting.

One of the first things you should do is make sure you get the correct information from the right sources. During Kamala versus Trump, I was constantly getting Tiktok videos of who to vote for. These videos were extremely biased. Apps like Tiktok have algorithms that specifically gear you to a specific side of the internet. Instead of telling me why I should vote for one person, I was being told why I shouldn’t vote for the other. I couldn’t make an informed decision based on this information alone. The same thing happened when I was talking to my parents. Instead go online to the candidates websites. Find other websites that preferably end with .gov or .edu. These sites will be most reliable. They will tell you the pros and cons of both candidates, because believe it or not, any candidate up for election will have both.

Next, figure out when election day is. The current upcoming election in this case is Tuesday, November 3rd. Figure out where you will be that day so you can find the closest place to register. If you are already registered, make sure your information is up to date. This is especially important if you are away at school and need to find somewhere new to vote. In my case, for the 2024 Presidential Election, I was at my college all day. I made the mistake of registering for the polls closest to my home, rather than my school. Be sure to register to the closest polls to where you will be at the time you want to vote.

Some other options to consider is voting early. This is already available in some areas. Election day can already be stressful. On top of this, the lines for the polls are long and crowded. Finding an alternative can give you less anxiety.

Finally, do not give into peer pressure. Do not vote for a candidate simply because your friend is voting for them, or your family is. At the end of the day, you are voting for the best person to represent you and your situation. Polls are specifically made so you can make a decision without worrying about another person’s opinion. You do not need to share with others who you are voting for. If you do, don’t try and pressure another person to vote for who you are voting for. They don’t have the same experiences as you. If you discuss your opinions and the information you have learned about the candidates and issues, do so civilly.

You are not the only person who is new to voting, thousands of people are in the same boat as you. If you have questions, don’t be scared to ask people you may know who have voted before. Some college websites have resources for voting to help as well. This can include the articles about candidates that I mentioned earlier.

If you are not quite eligible to vote yet, there are still ways for you to be heard. We live in an age of technology, use that to share your thoughts and experiences. Volunteer to work at campaigns and get others to vote. Go to local debates (another great way to get more information on the current issues). Around this time of year is usually when colleges have these opportunities. Not a college student? You can still do these options!

Every vote counts. You probably have heard this over a hundred times, but it is true. This is the time to bring to light the issues that matter to you. Make your voice heard. Share your thoughts and ideas (civilly). This is YOUR time!