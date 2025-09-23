The Tragedy of Medusa and How It Influenced Powerful Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Medusa was born roughly around the Western Ocean near Hesperides, located near modern-day Turkey. It was said that she was a beautiful woman who was compared to the Greek Goddess Athena (Goddess of wisdom, strategy, crafts, and warfare). Athena’s uncle, Poseidon (God of the sea, storms, earthquakes, and horses), took a liking to Medusa and took advantage of her. Medusa, seeking sanctuary, rushed to Athena’s temple. Instead of punishing her uncle, Athena decided the best way to get back at him would be to turn Medusa into a monster with living snakes for hair that could turn anyone who looked into her eyes into stone. Due to this punishment, Medusa became a symbol of misfortune, whose curse was lifted after she was slain by Perseus (demigod son of Poseidon), who used Athena’s reflective shield to see her without directly looking into her eyes.

This story shows femme fatale power through Medusa’s fatal allure and capability, captivating the image of a beautiful woman who brings an end to those who fall for her, mainly targeting male heroes. Her ability to turn people into stone represents the terrifying power of female beauty, while also claiming the title and ability to show that she is defiant and resilient against the misfortunes and unfairness that tried to ruin her image.

Symbolisms From Medusa

Female Rage: women’s unapologetic expression of anger as a response to oppression and injustice that silenced women’s emotions, especially anger

Medusa’s snake hair represents the powerful rage that women experience after injustice and dictatorial violence.

Victimhood and Resilience: the state of being a victim with the ability to adapt and bounce back from setbacks, trauma, and adversity.

Medusa acknowledges her suffering; however, she takes back the power and uses her misfortune to hurt those who would have hurt her or others, becoming a strong advocate for survivors of trauma and assault.

The Female Gaze: a perspective that focuses on representing women as subjects with emotions, agency, and depth rather than objects just for male consumption

Medusa, once used by Poseidon for her looks, becomes a symbol that represents women’s own subjectivity, creativity, and power.

Reclaiming Power: regain a sense of control and strength by trusting your inner voice/thoughts and values rather than the influences that you are subjected to. This can involve setting boundaries and making choices that represent your own self-worth and happiness

Medusa shows that you can use your anger and pain to become a strong and powerful figure that people can look up to. Medusa shows us that instead of remaining a victim and letting your abuser win, you can turn things around and become more powerful and important, helping those around you who suffer.

The Medusa tattoo is sometimes used for purely aesthetic reasons or as a symbol of protection. However, sometimes the tattoo is used as a sign of feminine empowerment and resistance against patriarchal systems. It can be used by survivors of special assault or trauma, showing someone’s ability of transformation, justice, and ability to change their narrative. The tattoo is usually done in a black and grey style with shading, including Medusas face and her snake hair to show empowerment.

In Conclusion

The once tragic story of Medusa is now known to show the ability to become stronger than before. Showing people that even though you were once a victim, you can change the narrative and prove to the world that you are something more. Even though Medusa is no longer alive in Greek Mythology, she still signifies the chance of peace and freedom after rebirth.