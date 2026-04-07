This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a current senior in my last month of school, it is safe to say with full confidence that I am struggling. I am struggling in almost every aspect of my life. I have so much going on and not enough time, it seems to do any of it. I have big final papers all due either on the same day or only a couple of days before. I am part of RSO’s and need to continue to put my efforts into those. I have a part-time job, and I have an internship, which April will be my last month working for both, since graduation is right around the corner. I have to pack up and move out of my apartment, and to put a cherry on top of everything, the job market just sucks right now. There is not really anything for me to apply to, and once I do, I just never hear back. Let’s be real, I have no motivation to do anything. There is so much to do that it is so extremely overwhelming that I feel stuck. I feel that there is no chance that any of it will get done.

The senioritis spring blues are hitting me very hard, and I know I will achieve everything, but at this very moment, it is hard to recognize that and believe in myself. I want others to know that if they’re feeling like this, that it’s normal and that probably (I don’t want to speak for everyone), but that most of us do feel like this right now. I am also realizing that these two years have flown by, and there are still things that I want to do around the area that I haven’t had the chance to yet, because life is so busy. It’s only the first week of April and I am being a Negative Nancy with everything. Writing this is making me feel better because I am expressing my worries, thoughts, and feelings while also sharing what they’re stemming from.

Here are some ways I am trying to make myself feel a bit better!

Listening to Harry Styles’ new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. This album was released last month and has been giving me so much happiness with every listen. My favorite three songs are, “The Waiting Game,” “Coming Up Roses,” and “Taste Back.”

Going on walks. Super simple, especially when the weather is nice, which hasn’t been often here just yet. However, walks have always been something that helps clear my mind and just breathe. I feel like I truly am in the moment when I go for walks.

Go out to the movies. I know money is tight for everyone including myself, but a fun movie once a month is like a fun reward. I just went and saw Project Hail Mary, and it was such a funny and beautiful movie. I would highly recommend seeing it in the IMAX because space is beautiful on a big screen.

Talking with friends and family, this one is a given but just seeking assurance and some guidance from the ones I love makes me feel better. I use every spare time I have talking with friends and family and just hanging out with them in general.

Treats! Who doesn’t love treats? I “reward” myself at least once a day with one fun treat for getting through the day. My favorite treat is always ice cream and French fries.

At the end of the day, I know everyone is struggling. I know that I will get everything done and everything will be fine. It’s just at this moment that it’s all very overwhelming, and that’s okay because life truly starts just around the corner.