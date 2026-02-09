Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Pink balloon hearts image for valentines day
Photo by Monstera from Pexels
The Best Places to Go For Valentine’s Day Around Bloomington Normal

Carmen Gradberg Student Contributor, Illinois State University
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and like me, you’re probably scrambling to find a good place to go to celebrate with your significant other. Worry no more, because I have you covered with the top fifteen places to grab dinner, the top ten places to spend some quality time together, and the top five places to grab a small bite for those who have a busy schedule. 

Food

Destihl Restaurant: 218 S Towanda Ave, Normal  

  • Valentine’s Dinner for Two – $120 per couple
  • Shared Starters, individual entrees, and a shared desert
  • Dine-in only
  • Reservations recommended 

Destihl Brewery: 1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal  

  • Southern-inspired dinner – $55 (general admission) 
  • Live Blues music 
  • Cash Bar

Bloom Bawarchi: 503 N Prospect Rd, Bloomington 

  • Bollywood Valentine
  • Candle Light Dinner 
  • CJ Rocky Live
  • Reservations required 

Run n Erin’s: 1107 W Locust St, Bloomington  

  • Dinner for two – $50
  • Includes fettuccine alfredo, two side salads, beer or wine, and shared red velvet cake 
  • Reservations recommended 

Pizza Payaa: 107 E Beaufort St Suite C, Normal 

  • Valentine’s Week Special – $45
  • Starter, salad, pizza, desert

Reality Bites: 414 N Main St, Bloomington  

  • Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day 
  • Valentine’s Menu: Cuprids Caprese Mini Lobster Rolls, Spicy Shrimp Pipette, New York Strip, CHocolate Covered Strawberries
  • Galentine’s Menu: Bruschetta, Girl Dinner (chicken Caesar Salad and Truffle Fries), Shrimp, Cacio e Pepe, Lobster Risotto, Chocolate covered strawberries 

Brass Pig: 602 N Main St, Bloomington 

  • Valentine’s Day Menu: Red snapper $24.99, smoked prime rib $34.99

Kickapoo TeaRoom: 102 S Seminary St, Downs 

  • Men Eat Free 
  • Must make a minimum lunch purchase of $22.50 
  • Dine-in only

Anju Above: 220 E Front St, Bloomington 

  • Valentine’s Table for Two – $20
  • Reservation Required 

The Local Tap: 201 S Fayette St, El Paso 

  • Valentine’s Day Evening 
  • Live Music 
  • Special Valentine’s Day limited menu 

Wesley’s Grill Lunch: 1804 S Hershey Rd #10, Bloomington 

  • Book a table for Valentine’s Day during the lunch hours and receive a free desert or appetizer per meal 

Keg Grove: 712 E Empire St Suite 2, Bloomington 

  • Chocolate-Covered Cherry Beer 
  • Shamcked Pasta Bar 
  • Drawing for Keg Grove merch 

Olive Garden: 1701 E Empire St, Bloomington 

  • Buy one, take one special 
  • Bouquet of breadsticks

Medici: 120 W North St, Normal 

  • Romantic atmosphere 
  • Private dining room

Ancho & Agave: 3006 E Empire St, Bloomington 

  • Valentine’s-themed desserts, cocktails, and menu 

Activities

Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center & Kegler’s Pub: 804 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington 

  • Bowling, food and drinks, Mini golf, sand volleyball, arcade 

The Normal Theater: 209 N Street, Normal 

  • Classic cinema, art house films, cult favorites, international titles 

Community Players Theatre: 201 Robinhood Ln, Bloomington 

  • February 2026 – Concert Revue 

Marcus Bloomington Cinema: 1111 Wyllie Dr, Bloomington 

  • Showing the newest movies of 2026 

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts: 600 N East St, Bloomington 

  • Flashback Tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Dinosaur World Live!, Dominate the Storm: A Heart Pumping Night with Reed Trimmer 

Escapetown Bloomington: 1316 E Empire St, Bloomington 

  • Private Games 
  • Open Everyday of the week 
  • Requires appointment 

Bloomington Ice Center: 201 S Roosevelt Ave, Bloomington 

  • Free skate 

The Castle Theatre: 209 W Washington St STE 1, Bloomington 

  • 49 Winchester: Spring Tour 2026
  • The Line Bellow – 2026 Tour 

Humane Society of Central Illinois: 423 N Kays Dr, Normal 

  • Dogs, cats, and other animals for adoption or just to give a little love to 

Merlot and a Masterpiece: 412 N Main St, Bloomington 

  • Painting studio with guided painting classes and wine 

Snacks 

The Cat’s Meow Cafe: 507 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington 

  • Buy one get one free desserts
  • Chocolate Lava cake and Raspberry cheesecake 
  • Cat room entry – $5

Grove Street Bakery: 812 E Grove St, Bloomington 

  • Valentine’s Treats
  • Offerings: sugar cookies, cake squares, love you heart cookies, galentine’s cookies, decorated brownies

 Denny’s Doughnuts: 1107 S Main St, Bloomington 

  • Offerings: 8” cookie cake, 8” heart cake, dozen decorated donuts, dozen decorated cookies, jumbo decorated hearts, big donut cake

Theo’s Microcreamery: 107 E Beaufort St b, Normal 

  • Ice cream date night box – packed with 18 mini scoops 

Chick-Fil-A: 101 Veterans Pkwy, Normal 

  • Heart-shaped trays for 20-ct nuggets, 6-ct cookies, 10-ct minis, or 6-ct brownies
