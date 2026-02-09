The Best Places to Go For Valentine’s Day Around Bloomington Normal

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and like me, you’re probably scrambling to find a good place to go to celebrate with your significant other. Worry no more, because I have you covered with the top fifteen places to grab dinner, the top ten places to spend some quality time together, and the top five places to grab a small bite for those who have a busy schedule.
Food
Destihl Restaurant: 218 S Towanda Ave, Normal
- Valentine’s Dinner for Two – $120 per couple
- Shared Starters, individual entrees, and a shared desert
- Dine-in only
- Reservations recommended
Destihl Brewery: 1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
- Southern-inspired dinner – $55 (general admission)
- Live Blues music
- Cash Bar
Bloom Bawarchi: 503 N Prospect Rd, Bloomington
- Bollywood Valentine
- Candle Light Dinner
- CJ Rocky Live
- Reservations required
Run n Erin’s: 1107 W Locust St, Bloomington
- Dinner for two – $50
- Includes fettuccine alfredo, two side salads, beer or wine, and shared red velvet cake
- Reservations recommended
Pizza Payaa: 107 E Beaufort St Suite C, Normal
- Valentine’s Week Special – $45
- Starter, salad, pizza, desert
Reality Bites: 414 N Main St, Bloomington
- Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day
- Valentine’s Menu: Cuprids Caprese Mini Lobster Rolls, Spicy Shrimp Pipette, New York Strip, CHocolate Covered Strawberries
- Galentine’s Menu: Bruschetta, Girl Dinner (chicken Caesar Salad and Truffle Fries), Shrimp, Cacio e Pepe, Lobster Risotto, Chocolate covered strawberries
Brass Pig: 602 N Main St, Bloomington
- Valentine’s Day Menu: Red snapper $24.99, smoked prime rib $34.99
Kickapoo TeaRoom: 102 S Seminary St, Downs
- Men Eat Free
- Must make a minimum lunch purchase of $22.50
- Dine-in only
Anju Above: 220 E Front St, Bloomington
- Valentine’s Table for Two – $20
- Reservation Required
The Local Tap: 201 S Fayette St, El Paso
- Valentine’s Day Evening
- Live Music
- Special Valentine’s Day limited menu
Wesley’s Grill Lunch: 1804 S Hershey Rd #10, Bloomington
- Book a table for Valentine’s Day during the lunch hours and receive a free desert or appetizer per meal
Keg Grove: 712 E Empire St Suite 2, Bloomington
- Chocolate-Covered Cherry Beer
- Shamcked Pasta Bar
- Drawing for Keg Grove merch
Olive Garden: 1701 E Empire St, Bloomington
- Buy one, take one special
- Bouquet of breadsticks
Medici: 120 W North St, Normal
- Romantic atmosphere
- Private dining room
Ancho & Agave: 3006 E Empire St, Bloomington
- Valentine’s-themed desserts, cocktails, and menu
Activities
Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center & Kegler’s Pub: 804 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington
- Bowling, food and drinks, Mini golf, sand volleyball, arcade
The Normal Theater: 209 N Street, Normal
- Classic cinema, art house films, cult favorites, international titles
Community Players Theatre: 201 Robinhood Ln, Bloomington
- February 2026 – Concert Revue
Marcus Bloomington Cinema: 1111 Wyllie Dr, Bloomington
- Showing the newest movies of 2026
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts: 600 N East St, Bloomington
- Flashback Tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Dinosaur World Live!, Dominate the Storm: A Heart Pumping Night with Reed Trimmer
Escapetown Bloomington: 1316 E Empire St, Bloomington
- Private Games
- Open Everyday of the week
- Requires appointment
Bloomington Ice Center: 201 S Roosevelt Ave, Bloomington
- Free skate
The Castle Theatre: 209 W Washington St STE 1, Bloomington
- 49 Winchester: Spring Tour 2026
- The Line Bellow – 2026 Tour
Humane Society of Central Illinois: 423 N Kays Dr, Normal
- Dogs, cats, and other animals for adoption or just to give a little love to
Merlot and a Masterpiece: 412 N Main St, Bloomington
- Painting studio with guided painting classes and wine
Snacks
The Cat’s Meow Cafe: 507 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington
- Buy one get one free desserts
- Chocolate Lava cake and Raspberry cheesecake
- Cat room entry – $5
Grove Street Bakery: 812 E Grove St, Bloomington
- Valentine’s Treats
- Offerings: sugar cookies, cake squares, love you heart cookies, galentine’s cookies, decorated brownies
Denny’s Doughnuts: 1107 S Main St, Bloomington
- Offerings: 8” cookie cake, 8” heart cake, dozen decorated donuts, dozen decorated cookies, jumbo decorated hearts, big donut cake
Theo’s Microcreamery: 107 E Beaufort St b, Normal
- Ice cream date night box – packed with 18 mini scoops
Chick-Fil-A: 101 Veterans Pkwy, Normal
- Heart-shaped trays for 20-ct nuggets, 6-ct cookies, 10-ct minis, or 6-ct brownies