The Best Places to Go For Valentine’s Day Around Bloomington Normal

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and like me, you’re probably scrambling to find a good place to go to celebrate with your significant other. Worry no more, because I have you covered with the top fifteen places to grab dinner, the top ten places to spend some quality time together, and the top five places to grab a small bite for those who have a busy schedule.

Food

Destihl Restaurant: 218 S Towanda Ave, Normal

Valentine’s Dinner for Two – $120 per couple

Shared Starters, individual entrees, and a shared desert

Dine-in only

Reservations recommended

Destihl Brewery: 1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

Southern-inspired dinner – $55 (general admission)

Live Blues music

Cash Bar

Bloom Bawarchi: 503 N Prospect Rd, Bloomington

Bollywood Valentine

Candle Light Dinner

CJ Rocky Live

Reservations required

Run n Erin’s: 1107 W Locust St, Bloomington

Dinner for two – $50

Includes fettuccine alfredo, two side salads, beer or wine, and shared red velvet cake

Reservations recommended

Pizza Payaa: 107 E Beaufort St Suite C, Normal

Valentine’s Week Special – $45

Starter, salad, pizza, desert

Reality Bites: 414 N Main St, Bloomington

Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day

Valentine’s Menu: Cuprids Caprese Mini Lobster Rolls, Spicy Shrimp Pipette, New York Strip, CHocolate Covered Strawberries

Galentine’s Menu: Bruschetta, Girl Dinner (chicken Caesar Salad and Truffle Fries), Shrimp, Cacio e Pepe, Lobster Risotto, Chocolate covered strawberries

Brass Pig: 602 N Main St, Bloomington

Valentine’s Day Menu: Red snapper $24.99, smoked prime rib $34.99

Kickapoo TeaRoom: 102 S Seminary St, Downs

Men Eat Free

Must make a minimum lunch purchase of $22.50

Dine-in only

Anju Above: 220 E Front St, Bloomington

Valentine’s Table for Two – $20

Reservation Required

The Local Tap: 201 S Fayette St, El Paso

Valentine’s Day Evening

Live Music

Special Valentine’s Day limited menu

Wesley’s Grill Lunch: 1804 S Hershey Rd #10, Bloomington

Book a table for Valentine’s Day during the lunch hours and receive a free desert or appetizer per meal

Keg Grove: 712 E Empire St Suite 2, Bloomington

Chocolate-Covered Cherry Beer

Shamcked Pasta Bar

Drawing for Keg Grove merch

Olive Garden: 1701 E Empire St, Bloomington

Buy one, take one special

Bouquet of breadsticks

Medici: 120 W North St, Normal

Romantic atmosphere

Private dining room

Ancho & Agave: 3006 E Empire St, Bloomington

Valentine’s-themed desserts, cocktails, and menu

Activities

Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center & Kegler’s Pub: 804 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington

Bowling, food and drinks, Mini golf, sand volleyball, arcade

The Normal Theater: 209 N Street, Normal

Classic cinema, art house films, cult favorites, international titles

Community Players Theatre: 201 Robinhood Ln, Bloomington

February 2026 – Concert Revue

Marcus Bloomington Cinema: 1111 Wyllie Dr, Bloomington

Showing the newest movies of 2026

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts: 600 N East St, Bloomington

Flashback Tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Dinosaur World Live!, Dominate the Storm: A Heart Pumping Night with Reed Trimmer

Escapetown Bloomington: 1316 E Empire St, Bloomington

Private Games

Open Everyday of the week

Requires appointment

Bloomington Ice Center: 201 S Roosevelt Ave, Bloomington

Free skate

The Castle Theatre: 209 W Washington St STE 1, Bloomington

49 Winchester: Spring Tour 2026

The Line Bellow – 2026 Tour

Humane Society of Central Illinois: 423 N Kays Dr, Normal

Dogs, cats, and other animals for adoption or just to give a little love to

Merlot and a Masterpiece: 412 N Main St, Bloomington

Painting studio with guided painting classes and wine

Snacks

The Cat’s Meow Cafe: 507 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington

Buy one get one free desserts

Chocolate Lava cake and Raspberry cheesecake

Cat room entry – $5

Grove Street Bakery: 812 E Grove St, Bloomington

Valentine’s Treats

Offerings: sugar cookies, cake squares, love you heart cookies, galentine’s cookies, decorated brownies

Denny’s Doughnuts: 1107 S Main St, Bloomington

Offerings: 8” cookie cake, 8” heart cake, dozen decorated donuts, dozen decorated cookies, jumbo decorated hearts, big donut cake

Theo’s Microcreamery: 107 E Beaufort St b, Normal

Ice cream date night box – packed with 18 mini scoops

Chick-Fil-A: 101 Veterans Pkwy, Normal