The Art Of Why Reading Fuels The Brain

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was growing up, I used to always look at picture books and find libraries to be really interesting. In elementary school I learned how to read pretty quickly, and that’s when I knew I liked the subject of reading more than math or science. Going to the bookstore in middle school was such a fun time for me personally because I got to see so many new books to read. I would read books like Dork Diaries, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, comic books, books by Raina Telgemeier, and so much more. I can admit how I would just get the books with the pretty covers to just have, even if that means the books were like 7th grade level and I was in 5th grade. In high school, I would get assigned a book to read for a class, and that was always interesting to get to read other genres as well. When that was happening, I really didn’t have the time to read books on my own time unless it was for a class.

I would mainly read magazines and also what I see online that was interesting, like a story or something that involves crime. I realized that when I found those interesting, even from just reading about that, I wanted my major in college to be criminal justice. Since being in college, I have slowly gotten back into reading, but not as much. Reading different books, I feel like I would’ve taken some time, especially if I’m also doing work for different classes, but, for me, it does not really matter as much, depending on how long the book is.

I have made it a goal for myself to read more this year and get back into the habit of being interested in reading new genres or even magazines, whether that’s digital or physical. I truly believe that when people get into the habit of reading, they learn something new. Whether that’s a new vocabulary word or a fact, having new knowledge and having a good memory of what they are reading. Reading pretty much anything helps the brain with analytical skills. It is good when trying to figure out what’s going on in what you are reading. I personally feel like reading helps me focus more, and I say this relating to how I would want to know what’s going to happen next and where this might lead to or go next. Reading is relaxing and super helpful to learn something that you didn’t know about.

Ever since I’ve gotten into college, I feel like I really have enhanced my work skills. What I mean by work skills is analyzing and expanding my vocabulary in essays now then I did in high school. I am still trying to expand my vocabulary when it comes to writing essays and doing assignments. For me, reading books about people’s lives is really unique and interesting to see what other people think about certain topics or situations they went through, and how they overcame them. Reading books about family relationships and partner relationships are all really good way to help in life if they can relate to what they are reading. Financial books are also good if you need help on how to make money, save, spend wisely or buy what is important to you at the moment. So to say all of this I feel like opening a book, magazine, or online article doesn’t take much to do and can be really helpful and relaxing as well!