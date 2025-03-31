The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The chequered flag waved over the 2024 Formula One season, and what a season it was! With seven different drivers claiming victory in Grand Prix races, the level of competition across the grid certainly intensified. After four years of dominance by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, it was refreshing to see races filled with excitement and unpredictability. At the race in Las Vegas, Verstappen secured his fourth World Championship, but not without serious pressure from Lando Norris on McLaren and Charles Leclerc on Ferrari. The drivers delivered impressive performances.

In Formula 1, each team has two drivers with identical cars and an extensive crew working behind them. As teammates are equally matched with equipment, it can be quite interesting to see how skill can vary. This year, Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, struggled to match his form, often finishing in the midfield. Questions are now being raised about his future at Red Bull and who would take his seat if he is released. So, despite Verstappen’s individual success, Red Bull has slipped behind in the Constructors’ Championship. McLaren accumulated 666 points, thanks to Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri consistently delivering strong results across the globe.

Ferrari is sat in second place with 652 points, what a close competition! The red car’s charge was led by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, both of whom secured victories this season. Ferrari is the team I find myself cheering for each time the lights go out tires screech away from the start line. My Grampa, a lifelong Ferrari fan, passed that passion down to me, and Sundays spent watching races together, cheering for Scuderia Ferrari, have been some of my most fond moments. With Ferrari’s strong performance this past season, the question on everyone’s mind is whether they can secure the Constructors’ Championship in 2025. It has been years since a World Champion didn’t also have their car take the top spot in the Constructors’ standings. This season, however, a rarity is occurring, and time will tell if next season will host a new World Champion.

With a record-breaking 24-race calendar, a new sprint format, and the looming departure of Lewis Hamilton (the seven-time World Champion) from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of the year, this is such an exciting time to follow the races. The rise of young drivers has added another layer to the sport, and it has been neat to see these new talents make their mark.

Formula One is more than just a race. It is a sport steeped in glamour and history. For those looking to get into the world of F1, the Formula One: Drive to Survive documentary series on Netflix is a dramatic introduction that covers seasons starting in 2018. To explore the lives of some of the greats, films/shows like Schumacher, Senna, and Rush portray incredible stories.

Aside from the summer break, one can look forward to races every or every other week. Practice sessions begin on Thursday, followed by qualifying, and then, of course, Sunday is race day! Fans can expect the drivers to push their cars to the limit, putting it all out on the track as they battle for positions and the upper strategy. Each race offers its own unique challenges, with different track layouts, varying weather conditions, elevation changes, and even specific pit entrances and exits that all influence the outcome.

Teams can also make driver swaps during the season. This year, we saw Franco Colapinto replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, Liam Lawson step in for Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB (previously AlphaTauri), and Jack Doohan made his F1 debut for Alpine, replacing Esteban Ocon as he made is move to Haas a race early.

On top of this, cars are subject to constant development, with teams modifying their machines up until the start of qualifying. However, the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), which governs F1, places strict limits on the number of engine components that can be changed during a season, leading to grid penalties for drivers who exceed these allowances. As the sport progresses, data, research, and team strategy continue to evolve, making Formula One something that is always shifting and endlessly fascinating to follow.

As the exciting, unpredictable, and passionate 2024 season has drawn to a close, Formula One once again proved itself to be a sport unlike any other. From the dominance of Max Verstappen to the rise of contenders like Lando Norris, this season kept fans engaged. Anything can happen in the high-speed world of racing. I hope you are inspired to investigate F1 and find a team to cheer for. Maybe one day you will even travel across the world to see a race live. But, for now, let us look forward to Melbourne, Australia, March 14th – 16th 2025!