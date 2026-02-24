Superbowl Halftime Shows in the Trump Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you feel a strange sense of déjà vu after Feb. 8th’s Super Bowl halftime show, you’re not alone. Just a year ago, we were met with one of the most symbolic and political halftime shows that has ever aired on the NFL, via Kendrick Lamar.

A critique on race, identity, and social justice, the performance started with actor Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam, who is famously a depiction of the United States government. He announced that “this is the great American game,” referring to both football and the “games” that the government plays with its citizens, such as capitalism, politics, prison, etc.

The camera then pans to Kendrick who says “The revolution is about to be televised. You picked the right time but the wrong guy.” This is a reference to Gil Scott-Heron’s 1971 poem “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” Kendrick’s comment could be interpreted as saying Trump was the wrong guy to win the election.

The set design included dancers wearing red, white, and blue standing in the formation of a torn American flag, symbolic of the disparities within the idea of the “American Dream” and how it is an idealized version of what America actually is.

Kendrick could also be heard saying, “40 acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music.” 40 acres and a mule refers to the failed promise made to free slaves after the Civil War. They never received any kind of monetary reparations for the torture they had been through. Kendrick was pointing out the systematic injustices, specifically against Black people, and the struggle for justice within Black communities.

He performed “Luther” with SZA, to which Samuel L. Jackson’s Uncle Sam said, “That’s what America wants-nice, calm. You’re almost there. Don’t mess this-” but before he can finish, Kendrick chimes in with “Not Like Us.” This was clearly symbolic of how the U.S. often wants a sanitized version of Blackness tailored to the white gaze. Rather than truly appreciate black culture, people cherry-pick parts of it that they deem acceptable.

The performance ended with “TV Off,” which is a song that emphasizes racial stereotypes and revolution. Kendrick was communicating to the audience that it is time to take a stand and “turn the TV off” by actually getting out in the streets and protesting, advocating, and working together to protect one another.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This year’s halftime show was headlined by Bad Bunny and it was just as political.

It started by setting the scene with sugar cane fields, which were Puerto Rico’s main cash crop when it became a US territory at the end of the 19th century.

Toñita, the owner of Brooklyn’s Caribbean Social Club which is one of the last Puerto Rican social clubs in New York was also present and seen serving a shot to Bad Bunny. There were also depictions of bodegas and children falling asleep on wedding chairs, demonstrating hispanic culture that is personal to so many people.

He also had musical guests during his performance, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Lady Gaga sang a salsa rendition of “Die with a Smile” while dancing the salsa. Before her performance, a couple was shown getting married. This turned out to be a real wedding! Gaga was also wearing the Flor de Maga, the national flower of Puerto Rico. Her light blue dress matches the blue color in the original Puerto Rican flag.

Gaga’s song was also the only one to be sung in English. I thought this was a very powerful message about how people wanted a white person who spoke English to perform at the Superbowl rather than Bad Bunny. Here, he is clearly “giving people what they wanted” before he goes right back to singing in Spanish! The entire performance being in Spanish is very powerful. No matter how much people complained, Bad Bunny was true to himself and his Puerto Rican culture.

Ricky Martin performed “Lo que le pasó a Hawaii,” which is a song against colonialism and gentrification.

“No, no suelte’ la bandera ni olvide’ el lelolai

Que no quiero que hagan contigo lo que le pasó a Hawái” No, don’t drop the flag or forget the lelolai

That I don’t want them to do to you what happened to Hawaii

There were also light poles used in the performance which Bad Bunny danced on top of to represent the energy crisis in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny’s dancers and performers also followed him carrying the flags of Spanish speaking counties, demonstrating how America isn’t just the United States.

He mentioned every country in North and South America, stating “We are all American” and “God bless America.” At the end of his performance, he held up his football that had the text “Together, we are America” written on it while the electronic banners at Levi Stadium read “The only thing stronger than hate is love” behind him.

Not only is this a critique of pan-americanism, but it is also a call to action to the viewers to start leading with love, helping their neighbors and friends, and protecting one another during dark times. Bad Bunny was saying that no matter what country we are originally from, we are all Americans. America isn’t just the United States.

In a world where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is snatching innocent people off the streets and out of their homes, a performance made with so much love and appreciation for Hispanic culture by a Hispanic person is incredibly important. It shows people that no matter what, people of color will not back down, and no matter where you come from, you belong here.

Both Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny being so clearly political at one of the most watched events in the United States is so incredibly important. It tells people that this is a country worth fighting for. It tells people to wake up and lead with love and determination. If you are not angry about what is happening in the United States, you don’t love her enough.