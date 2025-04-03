Spring Cleaning: Declutter Your Life Like a Pro

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can be overwhelming at times. With classes, homework, work, relationships, and personal life issues to keep up with, it’s easy to fall behind on simple routines such as regular cleaning.

My motivation tends to run highest in the springtime as the weather warms, and I feel that urge to rejuvenate my life again to prepare for the summer months ahead. So, I have provided a list of some simple ways to freshen up your life and feel a little more on top of things (or, to ensure you receive your security deposit back from the rental companies).

Starting with the area with the largest impact: the apartment. If you’re in a dorm, you may have a bit less to focus on here, but with such a large living space to keep track of, it’s easy to neglect those chores. First, in your living area, dust off the coffee tables and TV stand, and vacuum the floors. I’ll be honest, my living room doesn’t see much love because I am guilty of being a level 1000 bed-rotter, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t collect dust as it sits untouched.

Moving to the kitchen, disinfect the counters, clean the sink, and sweep and mop the floors. Take out any trash that’s been stinking up your space. I also like to sort through my utensils and remove whatever I haven’t used in a while to keep a minimalist area.

For the bathroom, thoroughly disinfect the counter, wipe down the toilet, mirror(s), and sink(s), scrub and clean the shower, and sweep and mop the floors. Remove any garbage and replace the bin. If you have any used towels from your kitchen and/or bathroom, throw them in a load of laundry, and get to removing unnecessary face and body care products from your cabinets. It’s impressive how easy it is to stockpile products that go untouched in this space.

In the bedroom, throw your sheets in another load of laundry. While they wash, sort through any clothes or items that you haven’t worn or needed, and pack them to donate. When the sheets are clean, make your bed and do another load of laundry for the clothes that have been piled up on your floors for who knows how long. While those are washing, dust the area and vacuum the bedroom floors for a fresher feel.

Another area of your life that can be easy to forget is your car. If you have a car on campus, clear out the trash that’s been collecting dust, and remove the unused items. If you’re like me, you’re also preparing for a world war in your car, so you can go ahead and remove that emergency road salt and snow shovel… no matter how weird the IL weather is, I don’t think you’ll be needing them in the summer. Pop in an air freshener, run your car through a car wash, and vacuum the inside to have that new-car feel.

A final area of your life that is almost always forgotten is the digital world. Be intentional by taking time to sort through your inbox, delete unimportant emails, and file your documents away in folders for easy, organized access, and delete those that serve no purpose. Go through your photos on your phone and delete those accidental screenshots- bonus points if you do this while taking a spring getaway. Since there’s not usually free wifi on planes, my favorite way to pass the time is to clear out photos I no longer want.

Remember, cleanliness doesn’t require perfection, and whatever efforts you make, whether they be small, daily steps or going all-out in the springtime, are better than nothing. Pace yourself, and your life will be sparkling clean in no time!