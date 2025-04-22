Romanticizing Your Morning Routine as a Student Teacher

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

As a college student, mornings are hard. They’re even more difficult when you are forced to wake up before the sun rises to work a job you’re paying to do. Here are my favorite ways to romanticize my mornings and make them something I look forward to.

First, skip the snooze button. Personally, I have never been one to hit “snooze” on my alarms. Once the first one goes off, I can’t even fall back asleep without being worried about when the next alarm will wake me up. It could be my anxious personality, but hearing my alarm sound once a day is traumatizing enough for me. Take advantage of those few extra minutes in your morning to allow yourself a slow, peaceful wakeup.

The earlier I wake up, the more likely I am to eat a good breakfast (not just a random protein bar at the bottom of my bag) and start my day on the right foot. I like to prep overnight oats because they are easy to make in advance and super versatile, so I don’t get bored of eating the same thing all week. Not to mention they are packed with protein and fiber, so they help keep me satisfied until lunch (or later if I don’t have time to eat- teacher life).

Next, make getting ready an enjoyable task instead of a chore. I like to plan my outfits for the week in advance, so I don’t have to make any decisions before 6 am, and I don’t accidentally repeat an outfit from the previous week (as a college student, my teaching wardrobe is not big enough to avoid this risk). I also do a quick, light makeup routine with some mascara and lip balm to feel slightly more put together. I use a quick spritz of body spray on the weekends, but I finish my student teaching morning routine with a nicer, high-quality perfume to feel classy and professional.

As I head out the door, I like to fill my travel mug with coffee to wake me up a little more before the school day starts. On my morning commute to school, I jam out to my favorite music (currently a toss-up between Adele and Taylor Swift) to put myself in better spirits. I also like to arrive at school super early. Something about setting up for the day and using the copy machine at my own pace is so comforting. It gives me a minute to just breathe before the busy day ahead.

Mornings during student teaching don’t need to be rushed and stressful. Be intentional by taking time to prepare and making some adjustments to increase your peace and productivity. By romanticizing the ‘calm before the storm,’ you will boost your confidence and overall happiness and begin seeing the beauty in the mornings beyond watching the sunrise.