Romance Books From Nicholas Sparks You May Not Know he Wrote

One of the greatest romance novels ever written is The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks. The Notebook is ranked 6th in Goodreads ranking of “Top 100 romance novels”. The Notebook is one of many romance books written by Nicholas Sparks, but it is the one most known. In this article, I am going to be shining light on some of the other books by Nicholas Sparks that deserve a spotlight as well.

Nicholas Sparks is more than just a writer but he is also a screenwriter and a film producer. Nicholas graduated from Notre Dame in 1988 and since then published 23 novels that have all been New York Times Bestseller. He has sold over 150 million copies of his books in 50 different languages.

Below are summaries of five books written by Nicholas Sparks:

A Walk to Remember

A Walk to Remember was published in October 1999. The story follows two teenagers, Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan, who couldn’t be more different. Landon is rebellious while Jamie is the pious daughter of the town’s minister. Even though they are so different, over the span of the book they fall in love, until tragedy happens. Landon finds out Jamie is dying of terminal leukemia. Landon’s journey through the books shows themes of redemption, faith, and making the most out of life. This book was later turned into a movie and released in 2002.

The Longest Ride

The longest ride was published in September 2013. It follows the love story of a college student, Sophia, and a bull rider, Luke, as they deal with the highs and lows of a new relationship. We also relive the love story between elderly Ira Levision and his deceased wife, as he reads his past memories to Sophia. Ira’s memories offer Sophia and Luke comfort and guidance as they navigate and deal with the challenges that they are facing in the early stages of their relationship. The story shows the strength of love and that no relationship comes without mistakes or problems. This book was also created into a movie that was released in 2015, two years after the book was published.

The Best of Me

The Best of Me was published in September 2010. In this book, we follow Amanda and Dawson, who are high school sweethearts from completely different backgrounds who are madly in love. However, an unanticipated circumstance forces them to split apart until twenty years later, when they meet again in their hometown. They are both back in their hometown for the funeral of a mutual mentor of theirs, Tuck Hostetler. Them meeting again revives old passion and makes them face their painful past that still terrorizes their connection. The story ultimately shows themes of first love, fate, and second chances in young relationships. A movie was later created and released in 2014.

The Choice

The Choice was published in September 2007. This story follows Travis and Gabby from their first meeting as neighbors spanning into their marriage and family life. Then one day, Gabby gets into a tragic accident that causes Travis to make a heartbreaking decision about Gabby’s end-of-life care. This dilemma forces Travis to come face to face with the immense width of his choices and how far he is willing to go to keep his love alive. The book carries themes of love, choices and consequences, and fate. There was later a movie created and released in 2016.

Dear John

Dear John was published in October 2006. This story follows the romance of John, a soldier, and Savanna, a college student. Their relationship is strained because of their long-distance relationship and the events of 9/11, which led them to separate from each other. John then re-enlists, and Savannah moves. Then John comes back to his father, dead and Savannah is married. Even though Savannah is married to another man, her feelings for John are still as intense as ever. Her and John are faced with difficult decisions regarding their future and figuring out where that leaves them. The book is filled with themes of the impact of duty during wartime, challenges of long distance, and the complexities of love. A movie based on this book was later created and released in 2010.

Nicholas Sparks has a remarkable way of capturing the many sides of love, whether it’s young love, second chances, or the painful choices that come with it. While The Notebook may be his most famous book, these other novels show the depth and range of his storytelling. Each book blends emotion, struggle, and hope in a way that resonates with readers across generations. If you’re looking for your next read, let a Nicholas Sparks story sweep you away.