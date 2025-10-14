Pumpkin Spice & Plato: Fall Philosophy Picks for the College Girl Who Thinks Deeply (and Drinks A Lot of Coffee)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about fall that makes you want to get your life together, or at least pretend you will. The leaves start changing, midterms creep closer, and suddenly you’re journaling in a coffee shop, trying to sound like you have deep thoughts. But what if you actually did? Enter: ancient philosophy. Here’s your ultimate fall study guide, pairing philosophers with drinks that match their vibe and their worldview, because deep thoughts go down smoother with cold foam on top.

Marcus Aurelius + Pumpkin Spice Latte

The Stoic king himself. Marcus would probably journal over this one, reminding you that “you could leave life right now”, so maybe don’t rush through your latte. The Pumpkin Spice isn’t just a drink; it’s a reminder to stay present, to actually taste the warmth while it’s there. It’s basic, sure, but so is gratitude.

Plato + Cream Cold Brew

Plato’s all about chasing the ideal, the perfect form of beauty, truth, and goodness. Basically, he’d love the idea of the perfect fall drink. The cream cold brew is aesthetic, layered, and tastes like it knows it’s better than your usual latte. Plato would sip it slowly while talking about how what you see in your cup is just a shadow of the perfect cream cold brew in the realm of forms.

Aristotle + Iced Matcha Latte

Aristotle lived for balance, the “golden mean.” Not too sweet, not too bitter, just right in the middle. This drink is confident but not dramatic, practical but comforting. It’s the go-to for someone trying to get their life together without admitting how tired they really are.

Epictetus + Black Coffee

If Epictetus had a Starbucks order, it would 100% be black coffee, no cream, no sugar, no nonsense. The Stoics weren’t here for fluff. They believed happiness came from self-discipline, reason, and accepting what you can’t control (like long lines at the campus café). Sip it and remind yourself: peace isn’t about the drink, it’s about your mindset.

Seneca + Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Seneca knew how to mix practicality with pleasure; he wrote about staying calm under chaos but also loved life’s simple joys. The iced brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso is smooth but has a little kick, kind of like Seneca reminding you to breathe through your anxiety, then complete your to-do list anyway.

Socrates + Chai Latte

Socrates would’ve thrived in a college coffee shop, asking strangers why they believe what they believe until closing time. The chai latte is spicy, cozy, and a little chaotic, perfect for the philosopher who loved to stir things up. It’s warm and inviting, but it’ll also make you think.

Fall’s a season that makes space for thought, for slowing down and actually asking what you believe, who you’re becoming, and what peace feels like to you. Ancient philosophy might sound far away, but it’s really just about that: paying attention. So next time you’re studying alone with a drink that warms your hands, think of it as your own little dialogue with the world. You don’t have to have the answers; you just have to be curious enough to ask.