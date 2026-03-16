Protesting 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world is crazy right now. There is lots of civil unrest, and everyday there are new headlines detailing some new awful decision made by our government. It can be easy to shut down and ignore it all or immediately jump into action and wanting to do something.

Many people have taken to protesting, one of the oldest forms of resistance. It is a powerful feeling to protest for something that you believe in so deeply. There are some notable protests coming up, such as the No Kings protest on March 28th, which you can find more information about here.

While it is easy to want to simply jump into it, it is important to protect yourself and take precautions so that you can protect those around you. That is why I have compiled some tips and tricks in this article to help you stay safe while exercising your civil duties and First Amendment rights.

1. Know your rights and stay informed

You have the right to peacefully protest in public spaces and exercise your right to free speech. Make sure you are aware and know the area that you are protesting in. Make sure you know your local laws and curfews

2. Bring water, medicine, and a first aid kit

It is important to stay hydrated and be prepared for any scenario.

3. Memorize or write down emergency contact numbers

While your phone should be fully charged when going to protests, make sure that you know numbers to contact if you are in an emergency situation.

4. Be aware

Lookout for any suspicious activity, unusual behavior, or unusual vehicles. If you see something, say something.

5. Plan multiple routes into and out of the protest area

6. If pepper sprayed for any reason, it is more helpfully to rinse with cold water rather than milk.

@drmadalyn As a child of immigrants, I’ve witnessed firsthand the quiet strength that holds this country together – the long hours, the under‑appreciated work, the sacrifices made without applause. And watching what’s been happening – families harmed, protestors gassed, people scared to step outside. I’ve felt so helpless. But I’m a doctor. I know skin, I know health, and this is how I can help. If you or someone you love might be at risk of tear gas exposure, please watch, save, and share this. I made it for you. It’s not enough. But it’s a start. Protect your skin. Protect your lungs. Protect each other. #teargas #dermatologist #protest #awareness #immigrant ♬ original sound – Dr. Madalyn

7. Help those around you

Offer the people you’re walking with water and first aid if needed. Solidarity and community are important!

8. When making protest signs, make sure the slogan is in big, bold letters that can be read from a distance

We are in an overwhelming and scary political position in the US right now. With new, crazy headlines hitting the news every day, it can be easy to be exhausted. It’s important to remember that fascism thrives when we are overwhelmed. The media only shows us the negative things happening in the hopes that we become too hopeless to fight. It’s important that we don’t let that happen.

Stay informed, but don’t overwhelm yourself. Take some time away from social media and the news to process information. Take breaks in between consuming news. Look at the good news along with the bad. Balance is incredibly important, and it is ok to celebrate some of the good things that happen every day as well. And remember that history is simply repeating itself, and our ancestors have dealt with similar situations before. We will get through these times.

The most important thing to remember is that self-care is important. After protesting and rallying, make sure that you take the time to take care of yourself. Surround yourself with friends and family. Foster relationships in your own community. And remember that joy is an act of resistance.